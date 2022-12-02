Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT to The Other Palace Next Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Performances are on Monday 23 and Monday 30 January.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Singer, actress and comedienne Liza Pulman will bring her acclaimed tour de force The Heart of It to The Other Palace in 2023, with performances on Monday 23 and Monday 30 January.

The Heart of It features songs from Liza's new album and from her shows Liza Pulman Sings Streisand and The Songs of Hollywood.

In the company of her brilliant six-piece band, led by acclaimed musical director Joseph Atkins, Liza celebrates some of the world's most loved singers and composers including Streisand, Fats Waller, Marvin Hamlisch, Neil Diamond, Irving Berlin, Randy Newman, Michel Legrand, Judy Collins, Charlie Chaplin and many more.

Liza's funny, intelligent and emotional connection to a lyric and a melody goes straight to the heart of every song she sings.

Liza, and partner-in-crime Joe, explore much-loved classics, as well as a few lost gems, with clever new arrangements in a beautifully crafted and intimate evening of song. Their musical songbook will both break your heart and make it sing. Flawless vocals accompanied by easy wit, natural warmth and a talent for storytelling make Liza one of most compelling of performers of her day.

Banish the January blues with The Heart of It. The voice, the band and you.

Liza Pulman's varied career proves her magnificent talent in music, theatre and comedy, from Opera through to West End musicals.

After training at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Liza joined Glyndebourne Opera, enjoying principal roles in many of the globally renowned company's leading productions. Liza also performed with the D'Oyly Carte and Carl Rosa companies playing the leads in operettas by Offenbach and Gilbert and Sullivan.

Liza's musical theatre performances have included Adrian Noble's award-winning 2002 production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium with Michael Ball and the UK tour of Doctor Dolittle with Philip Schofield.

In 2004 Liza joined the internationally renowned and award-winning comedy trio Fascinating Aida and remains a member until this present day. Queens of the Edinburgh Festival, Fascinating Aida have toured all over the world and continue to sell-out theatres all over Britain. With their viral You Tube hits Cheap Flights, We're So Sorry Scotland and their now infamous Christmas Song, they have acquired a whole new audience and their material is sharper and funnier than ever. Following a record breaking four-week season with Fascinating Aida at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall in 2020, 2022 saw Liza back on a major 63-date tour with Fascinating Aida.

Liza is also an acclaimed solo performer and recording artist. Liza tours extensively with her band with sell-out shows in London at Cadogan Hall, The Other Palace and Wilton's Music Hall.




