Little Lion Theatre to Bring YAGA to Drayton Arms Theatre

Little Lion Theatre brings the UK premiere of Kat Sandler's Yaga to the Drayton Arms Theatre in South Kensington from 1 - 19 November 2022.

She's more than just a wicked old witch. Baba Yaga is a legend, usually known as that elderly woman who lives alone in the woods and grinds the bones of the wicked. But what if she was actually a sexy, smart, modern woman operating off of morally ambiguous motives?A detective finds himself in a small, isolated town asking, what does the disappearance of a young heir to a yogurt empire have to do with some random lore about an old witch? Matched by an apprehensive local sheriff, a university professor with a taste for younger men, and a whole cast of curious characters, the Slavic myth of Baba Yaga twists into a new labyrinth of secret lives, ancient magic, and multiple suspects.

This genre-bending comedic fairy tale meets thrilling whodunit gives voice to an antihero of epic proportions while interrogating how her story has historically been told by men. From now on, you'll remember the name Baba Yaga for the right reasons.

Little Lion Theatre Company are a UK-based theatre company who bring high quality Canadian writing to international audiences.

Since their establishment in 2017, they have produced a run of Kat Sandler's MUSTARD at the Drayton Arms, David Arnold and Medina Hahn's Tuesdays & Sundays (Theatre N16), and a series of rehearsed readings (Drayton Arms Theatre and Hen and Chickens Theatre).

Creative team: Kay Brattan (Director); Alice Greening (Producer); Valentina Turtur (Set and Costume Designer); Barbara Ferrara-Badile (Stage Manager) and Amalia RudstrÃ¶m (Assistant Producer). Cast: Biz Lyon; Sarah Parker; and Robert De Domenici.

