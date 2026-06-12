Leslie Odom, Jr. Adds Second Performance at London Palladium Due to Demand

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Due to demand, Tony and Grammy Award-winning artist, Leslie Odom, Jr.will now perform live in concert at the London Palladium on Saturday 31 October 2026 at 2.30pm & 7.30pm.

Leslie Odom, Jr. will bring his voice, Stage Presence, and artistry to the stage for an evening of music that is soulful, sophisticated, and deeply moving. This captivating concert features selections from the American Songbook, reimagined pop favourites, and beloved musical theatre classics — including special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony Award for his iconic portrayal of Aaron Burr.

With his signature charm, stunning vocals, and heartfelt storytelling, Leslie Odom, Jr. creates a live experience that is intimate, inspiring, and unforgettable.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy Award nominee, two-time Academy Award nominee, acclaimed songwriter, actor, producer, and New York Times bestselling author whose work continues to span Broadway, film, television, music, and publishing.

Best known for his groundbreaking portrayal of Aaron Burr in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, Odom made a highly anticipated return to the role in September 2025, nine years after his original departure from the production. His limited engagement became a major cultural and commercial event, helping Hamilton achieve the highest-grossing performances in the show's ten-year Broadway history.

Odom's celebrated return to Broadway first began in 2023 with the critically acclaimed revival of Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary playwright Ossie Davis, which he produced alongside Nicolette Robinson and producer Jeffrey Richards. The production opened to widespread acclaim, earning six Tony Award nominations and one win, while Odom himself received a Tony nomination for his performance. The production was later recorded and broadcast nationally as part of Great Performances on PBS.

Across film and television, Odom has continued to deliver standout performances, most notably as legendary soul singer Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami..., directed by Regina King. His acclaimed performance, alongside the original song “Speak Now,” earned widespread recognition and multiple award nominations.

His extensive screen credits also include Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for Netflix, directed by Rian Johnson; The Many Saints of Newark, the feature prequel to HBO's The Sopranos; Central Park; Hamilton on Disney+; The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! on CBS; Abbott Elementary; The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder; and Harriet, among many others.

Beyond the stage and screen, Odom is also a bestselling author. His first book, Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher and Never Stop Learning, was released in 2018 and later published in paperback in 2025. In 2023, Odom and Nicolette Robinson co-authored the children's book I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know, which debuted at No. 7 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Odom has released six full-length albums. His sixth and first-ever live album, An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, was released on October 17, 2025.

He most recently performed "WIthout You" from RENT during the "In Memoriam" segment at the Tony Awards, which can be seen below.

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