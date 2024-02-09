Laurie Kynaston Joins the Cast of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

The production will begin previews at Wyndham's Theatre from 19 March 2024. 

By: Feb. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 1 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 2 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 3 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre
Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 4 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD

Long Day’s Journey Into Night Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £27
Cast
Photos
Videos
Laurie Kynaston Joins the Cast of LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT

Second Half Productions have begun rehearsals for their upcoming production of Long Day's Journey into Night, which will begin previews at Wyndham's Theatre from 19 March 2024. 

Evening Standard Theatre Award-winner Laurie Kynaston (Spring Awakening, The Son, Fool Me Once) joins the production in the role of Edmund Tyrone, replacing Anthony Boyle who has had to withdraw due to personal reasons. 

Laurie will star alongside Emmy award-winner Brian Cox (Succession) who will play James Tyrone, Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) as Mary Tyrone, BAFTA award-nominee Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) as James Jr and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) as Cathleen. 

Following his recent acclaimed productions of Ulster American, A Mirror and Best of Enemies, director Jeremy Herrin's new production will bring into sharp focus the universality of O'Neill's beautifully crafted characters and language. Long Day's Journey into Night is designed by Lizzie Clachan with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tom Gibbons, movement  by Polly Bennett, voice by Hazel Holder, and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG. The associate director is Justina Kehinde.

Often regarded as the greatest American play of the 20th Century, O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning piece depicts a summer day in the life of the Tyrones, closely based on O'Neill's own dysfunctional family. Moving and inspiring in equal measure, O'Neill's masterpiece is a compelling story of love, hate, betrayal, addiction and the impossible fragility of family bonds.

Long Day's Journey into Night will run at Wyndham's Theatre from 19 March - 8 June 2024 with opening night on Tuesday 2 April 2024. Fifty seats at £25 are available for every performance throughout the run. 

Laurie Kynaston is currently starring in Netflix's hit series Fool Me One as well as The Doll Factory for Paramount+. He can also be seen starring opposite Bel Powley in Disney+ series A Small Light, the Showtime/CBS series The Man Who Fell To Earthalongside Chiwitel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris and Netflix's The Sandman written by Neil Gaiman.

Following his standout performance in the Olivier Award nominated production of Spring Awakening at the Almeida as the lead Melchior, Laurie led the cast of the Royal Court's Mates In Chelsea. He is the winner of the Best Emerging Talent Award at the 65th Evening Standard Awards for his title role in The Son directed by Mike Longhurst for the Duke of York's Theatre, West End. The Evening Standard Rising Star 2017 and Screen Star of Tomorrow 2018, Laurie previous credits include Caitlin Moran's feature How To Build A Girl for Film4 and “Krissi” the young male lead opposite Beanie Feldstein in ITV drama Des.




RELATED STORIES

1
Guest Blog: Actor Joanna Vanderham on Playing Tippi Hedren and Hitchcocks Cruelty in DOUBL Photo
Guest Blog: Actor Joanna Vanderham on Playing Tippi Hedren and Hitchcock's Cruelty in DOUBLE FEATURE

When I was offered the role of Tippi Hedren in John Logan’s Double Feature, aside from delight, I felt quite a lot of pressure. She is a living icon.

2
Photos: See New Cast in Rehearsal for Immersive GUYS & DOLLS Photo
Photos: See New Cast in Rehearsal for Immersive GUYS & DOLLS

New cast members are currently in rehearsal for the immersive production of Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre. See rehearsal photos!

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NYE at the National Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NYE at the National Theatre

The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre have released rehearsal photos for Nye. Check out the photos here!

4
Photos: First Look at THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at the Harold Pinter Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at the Harold Pinter Theatre

All new production photos have been released for Jez Butterworth’s new play, The Hills of California. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at New Cast in Rehearsal for Immersive GUYS & DOLLSPhotos: First Look at New Cast in Rehearsal for Immersive GUYS & DOLLS
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NYE at the National TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For NYE at the National Theatre
Photos: First Look at THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at the Harold Pinter TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA at the Harold Pinter Theatre
Shelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren Will Lead Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE at The Stage Door TheatreShelley Rivers and Markus Sodergren Will Lead Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE at The Stage Door Theatre

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
& JULIET
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
HADESTOWN
DOUBT

Recommended For You