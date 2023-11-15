Large-Scale Production of Verdi's AIDA Will Be Performed at the OVO Arena Wembley in March 2024

London is set host the biggest opera production it's seen this century, as a groundbreaking performance of Verdi's AIDA plays three performances at the OVO Arena Wembley in March 2024.

The arena will become the Capital's home of opera on 23rd & 24th March, with a huge scale production featuring a cast of over 250 performing Verdi's masterpiece.

Presented by FKP Scorpio, AIDA's incredible story will be performed at an unparalleled scale, with the production featuring modern technology and staging mixed with the beauty and drama of operatic tradition.

The production will be a stunning spectacle which brings to life Verdi's vision of Ancient Egypt through its use of digital projections, innovative staging, huge-scale puppetry, and choreography.

The scale of the production is unsurpassed with a 72 square metre screen, a life-size puppet elephant controlled by 6 highly trained puppeteers, 578 stunning costumes, surround sound, and a 692 square metre River Nile that flows into the audience.

A treat for all the senses, the venue is even infused with a perfume to give the imagined scent of the lotus blossoms, pine trees, spices, and the waters of the Nile.

Performed in Italian with surtitles, this magnificent production features the Hanseatic Symphony Orchestra, a 60-piece orchestra put together especially for AIDA who will support the cast of internationally renowned soloists including Nina Clausen, Sophia Maeno, Marvin Scott and VaShawn Savoy McIlwain.

The chorus and dancers will be joined by a local ballet school, and there will be an open casting call for extras, with details on this for Londoners who want the chance to join the cast on stage to be announced.

Verdi's four act tragic opera AIDA tells the story of an Ethiopian princess (Aida) who was been kidnapped years before and taken to Egypt, there she falls in love with General Radames, who is also loved by the Egyptian princess, Amneris, who Aida serves.

When Radames is chosen to lead another war with Ethiopia the battle between Aida's love for the General and her country come to the fore. Against the backdrop of impending conflict and embedded loyalty, emotions and allegiances are tested to breaking point leading to tragic consequences.

On the production, Jasper Barendregt, CEO of FKP Show Creations GmbH, and executive producer of AIDA said:

“With this AIDA production we are delivering a long-awaited dream. Our creative team has the expertise of large international opera productions and with this unique production we have successfully joined influences from theatre, film, gaming and last but not least, life. We are delighted to be able to bring our AIDA Spectacle to London. It is an event, it is an immersive experience, it is an opera for all.”

Barry Campbell, Director of Special Projects · FKP Scorpio Entertainment and James Cassidy COO FKP Scorpio Entertainment said:

“The scale of this production has not been seen in the UK since the 1990's and we are delighted to be supporting the London dates of the European tour. We are excited by the opportunity for audiences to experience this much loved opera, beautifully staged to combine both modern and traditional elements of dramatic theatre within the scale of an arena.”

John Drury, VP and General Manager of OVO Arena Wembley said, “We are thrilled to welcome Verdi's AIDA to OVO Arena Wembley. As opera makes its long-awaited return to UK arenas, we're delighted to be playing host to this production, which looks set to be nothing short of spectacular. We're proudly a versatile and iconic venue with a diverse roster of events of all shapes and sizes, so I speak for all of us when I say I can't wait to see AIDA come to life under our roof.”

AIDA at the OVO Arena Wembley is a treat for the eyes and ears. This once in a lifetime experience is for seasoned opera fans and newcomers alike with its majestic choruses, grand marches, and rollercoaster of emotions.

Photo Credit: Christoph Eisenmenger