Lambert Jackson Productions Announce Third Season Of Monday Favourites At The Other Palace

Due to the phenomenal success of the first two seasons of Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace, Lambert Jackson Productions today announce the line-up of their third season of intimate West End concerts. The line-up includes Divina de Campo (finalist of RuPaul's Drag Race UK) on Monday 2nd March, Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bat Out of Hell) on 16th March, John Owen Jones (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera) on 30th March, and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six) on 20th April.

Monday Favourites is designed to bring musical theatre lovers closer to their favourite stars of the West End. With just over 300 seats, the main theatre of The Other Palace is a beautifully intimate concert space where every seat feels close to the stage and everyone has the perfect view to see these superstars perform an acoustic show of their favourite songs. Meet and greet options are available.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson today said "We have had such an amazing reaction to our first two season of Sunday Favourites at The Other Palace we just had to create another season. The line-up we have for this season is made up of some of the most talented and inspiring performers in the industry today, they are so diverse and interesting - from the finalist of the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Divina de Campo; to the legend that is John Owen-Jones; with the fresh, new energy of Jordan Luke Gage (currently in & Juliet as Romeo) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (currently in Six as Catherine Parr) we really do think this could be our best season yet."

Box Office: 0207 087 7900

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/theatres/the-other-palace/

Tickets: from £34.50

Meet and greet options available





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You