LW Theatres and War Child Form Partnership To Support More Children In Conflict Zones

Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres, which runs some of London's most iconic venues, has announced a new official charity partnership with War Child to support children caught up in conflict zones.

War Child UK is the only specialist charity for children affected by conflict. For more than two decades it has been driven by a single goal - for no child's life to be torn apart by war. War Child works with partners to deliver vital, life-saving work in 16 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and Latin America.

War Child has a long association with the music and live entertainment industry. For decades, it has worked with artists, labels and the music industry to release records and put on unforgettable shows for over 30 years.

A partnership rooted in a joint heritage of world class music and theatre, this is the first time the charity has made an official partnership with a theatre company.

Madeleine Lloyd Webber said: "War Child is a truly inspirational organisation. As we approach Christmas, we are reminded, as we have been too many times in recent years, of the impact of war on children. Andrew and I will remember the image from earlier this year of a little girl singing a song from her favourite musical from a bomb shelter in Kyiv for a very long time. We are delighted to be doing all we can to support War Child, using the power of music and live entertainment to raise awareness and funds for this critical cause."

Jules Arnott, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are very excited to launch this new partnership with War Child. LW Theatres lives by our mission to create and share extraordinary experiences. This is brought into sharp relief when we think of children in conflict zones who are deprived of the magical moments we see in our theatres every day. To be working with War Child as they seek to secure a safe future for children living through war is very important to us all. We look forward to a long, fruitful and creative partnership, through which we are determined to help make a significant difference."

Yvette Leavy, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships said "We are thrilled that LW Theatres have chosen to support us in this way. Their energy and innovative approach to finding special and exciting ways to fundraise for us will undoubtedly go such a long way in helping us achieve our mission as a charity, to help thousands of children living in conflict around the world"

To mark the launch, LW Theatres x War Child, in association with Crossroads Pantomimes, will be launching a new campaign to celebrate 'The Four Days of Christmas'.

The Four Days of Christmas is a digital advent calendar, which will sit on LW Theatres' social media accounts. Each day a special post bringing awareness to one of the four main areas of War Child's work will reveal a letter, spelling out a festive word.

Audiences can use this word to enter a prize draw to win the ultimate Panto experience atJack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium, including Royal Box seats with a hospitality experience; show merchandise; and a dining experience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane before or after the show.

The Four Days of Christmas is just a start. Many elements of the partnership are yet to be announced. In the future, LW Theatres will support War Child as a concert venue at The London Palladium and across the theatre estate. Audiences can expect to see A list talent in both large and intimate settings, similar to War Child's Bastille Reorchestrated at The London Palladium in 2020 for BRITs week.

As part of the partnership, LW Theatres will also be working with War Child to provide, amongst other things, training for their staff as well as engagement sessions and new starter introductions.

If you'd like to donate to War Child please visit: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/lw-theatres-x-war-child/