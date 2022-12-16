Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

LW Theatres and War Child Form Partnership To Support More Children In Conflict Zones

War Child UK is the only specialist charity for children affected by conflict.

Dec. 16, 2022  
LW Theatres and War Child Form Partnership To Support More Children In Conflict Zones

Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres, which runs some of London's most iconic venues, has announced a new official charity partnership with War Child to support children caught up in conflict zones.

War Child UK is the only specialist charity for children affected by conflict. For more than two decades it has been driven by a single goal - for no child's life to be torn apart by war. War Child works with partners to deliver vital, life-saving work in 16 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and Latin America.

War Child has a long association with the music and live entertainment industry. For decades, it has worked with artists, labels and the music industry to release records and put on unforgettable shows for over 30 years.

A partnership rooted in a joint heritage of world class music and theatre, this is the first time the charity has made an official partnership with a theatre company.

Madeleine Lloyd Webber said: "War Child is a truly inspirational organisation. As we approach Christmas, we are reminded, as we have been too many times in recent years, of the impact of war on children. Andrew and I will remember the image from earlier this year of a little girl singing a song from her favourite musical from a bomb shelter in Kyiv for a very long time. We are delighted to be doing all we can to support War Child, using the power of music and live entertainment to raise awareness and funds for this critical cause."

Jules Arnott, Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are very excited to launch this new partnership with War Child. LW Theatres lives by our mission to create and share extraordinary experiences. This is brought into sharp relief when we think of children in conflict zones who are deprived of the magical moments we see in our theatres every day. To be working with War Child as they seek to secure a safe future for children living through war is very important to us all. We look forward to a long, fruitful and creative partnership, through which we are determined to help make a significant difference."

Yvette Leavy, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships said "We are thrilled that LW Theatres have chosen to support us in this way. Their energy and innovative approach to finding special and exciting ways to fundraise for us will undoubtedly go such a long way in helping us achieve our mission as a charity, to help thousands of children living in conflict around the world"

To mark the launch, LW Theatres x War Child, in association with Crossroads Pantomimes, will be launching a new campaign to celebrate 'The Four Days of Christmas'.

The Four Days of Christmas is a digital advent calendar, which will sit on LW Theatres' social media accounts. Each day a special post bringing awareness to one of the four main areas of War Child's work will reveal a letter, spelling out a festive word.

Audiences can use this word to enter a prize draw to win the ultimate Panto experience atJack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium, including Royal Box seats with a hospitality experience; show merchandise; and a dining experience at Theatre Royal Drury Lane before or after the show.

The Four Days of Christmas is just a start. Many elements of the partnership are yet to be announced. In the future, LW Theatres will support War Child as a concert venue at The London Palladium and across the theatre estate. Audiences can expect to see A list talent in both large and intimate settings, similar to War Child's Bastille Reorchestrated at The London Palladium in 2020 for BRITs week.

As part of the partnership, LW Theatres will also be working with War Child to provide, amongst other things, training for their staff as well as engagement sessions and new starter introductions.

If you'd like to donate to War Child please visit: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/lw-theatres-x-war-child/


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Review: DERREN BROWN - SHOWMAN, Apollo Theatre Photo
Review: DERREN BROWN - SHOWMAN, Apollo Theatre
Ultimately, it's a show about human connection. Whether you trust your eyes or you don't, whether his deceptions work on you or don't, or if you simply take the evening as a fascinating social experiment or couples therapy, it's all about a shared experience. After the lockdowns, the face masks, the rampant deaths, it feels good to go into something open-heartedly and willing to be surprised. It's safe to say that Brown has another hit on his hands.
Video: Watch a Performance From COME FROM AWAYs West End Cast Photo
Video: Watch a Performance From COME FROM AWAY's West End Cast
Watch the West End cast of Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away perform 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere'.
Finborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The Invasion Photo
Finborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The Invasion
The Finborough Theatre has become the first foreign theatre to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv.
The Royal Ballets THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns To The Royal Opera House Photo
The Royal Ballet's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns To The Royal Opera House
This season, The Royal Ballet's signature production of The Sleeping Beauty returns to the Royal Opera House.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: COME FROM AWAY West End Cast Performs 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere'Video: COME FROM AWAY West End Cast Performs 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere'
December 15, 2022

Watch the West End cast of Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away perform 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere'.
Finborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The InvasionFinborough Theatre Becomes First Foreign Theatre To Perform In Ukraine Since The Invasion
December 15, 2022

The Finborough Theatre has become the first foreign theatre to perform in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in a unique collaboration between the Finborough Theatre and the Pro-English Theatre, Kyiv.
The Royal Ballet's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns To The Royal Opera HouseThe Royal Ballet's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Returns To The Royal Opera House
December 15, 2022

This season, The Royal Ballet's signature production of The Sleeping Beauty returns to the Royal Opera House.
MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Booking At London's Hippodrome Casino To December 2023MAGIC MIKE LIVE Extends Booking At London's Hippodrome Casino To December 2023
December 15, 2022

A new booking period has been announced for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London.
Brian Cox Will Star In LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT In The West EndBrian Cox Will Star In LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT In The West End
December 15, 2022

Emmy-award winning actor Brian Cox will star as James Tyrone in a new production of Eugene O'Neill's magnum opus Long Day's Journey into Night, widely considered one of the greatest American plays of the 20th Century. This new production, which will open in the West End, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin.
share