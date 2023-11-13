LW Theatres Announces New Co-CEOs

Jules Arnott and Darren Atkins are promoted into newly created Co-Chief Executive Officer roles

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s LW Theatres has announced the appointment of Jules Arnott and Darren Atkins as its new Co-CEOs.

Together with CFO Lawrence Chapman, Arnott and Atkins have been leading the business as a three-person executive team since June 2021. The announcement comes after a period of strong growth, having navigated the challenges of the pandemic and re-opened the company’s six West End theatres.

Arnott has held the role of CCO since 2018, leading F&B, ticketing and partnerships, while also focused on the company’s overall commercial success. Prior to becoming CCO, Arnott led brand and marketing strategy for the business, following six years in commercial and marketing leadership roles with AEG at The O2. She started her career in leading national and international marketing agencies.

Atkins has held the position of COO since 2018, responsible for the running and programming of the company’s six West End theatres. He began his career working front-of-house, before joining LW Theatres in junior and then senior theatre management positions. Atkins joined Nimax Theatres as Operations Manager in 2006 and was promoted to Operations Director in 2010, before returning to LW Theatres as Operations Director in 2016.

Chapman becomes Group CFO across LW Theatres and The Really Useful Group, having held his LW Theatres CFO position since 2021. He brings to the role over 25 years’ corporate finance experience across a range of sectors with Deutsche Bank, Riverhill Partners and PwC.

Jules Arnott said, “It’s a privilege to take on this role with one of the most prestigious brands in theatre. Commercially this is a really exciting time for the business, as we continue to grow both our traditional and emerging revenue streams, while remaining committed to reinvesting all profits back into our theatres. We’re also modernising the way we do business - from increasing our focus on the intelligent use of technology and data, to moving the needle on critical issues like inclusion and sustainability. We’ve made a lot of progress already, but there’s plenty left to do; I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

Darren Atkins said, “I started out in theatre nearly thirty years ago as an ice-cream seller, so it’s safe to say I’ve seen every corner of this industry! Stepping into this new position, my focus remains unchanged: putting producers, promoters and audiences at the heart of everything we do. As custodians of six iconic West End theatres, we have a deeply-held responsibility to preserve and build on the legacy of these venues. I am immensely proud and privileged to continue working alongside our fantastic theatre teams who make the extraordinary happen, eight shows a week.”

Deputy Chairman Madeleine Lloyd Webber said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce these leadership changes, and all three are a reflection of the brilliant work done over recent years. I’m excited to see how Darren and Jules’ complementary skills can drive LW Theatres forward into its next phase of growth, and am delighted that the whole Group will now benefit from Lawrence’s astute financial leadership.”



