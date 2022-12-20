Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 20, 2022  
LPO's CHRISTMAS AT CLARIDGES Concert to be Broadcast Free to Care Homes, Hospitals and Hospices

The London Philharmonic Orchestra is delighted to be exclusively broadcasting its 'Christmas at Claridge's' concert for free into care homes, hospitals and hospices on Friday 23rd December at 3pm in partnership with charity Care England and classical music streaming service Vialma.

Members of the Orchestra and London Philharmonic Choir, conducted by Neville Creed will perform festive favourites from baroque music to 20th-century standards and favourite carols next to the iconic Christmas tree of Claridge's in Mayfair, one of the finest hotels in London. The programme includes Oh Come, All Ye Faithful, It Came Upon the Midnight Clear, excerpts from Bach's Christmas Oratorio, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, The Christmas Song, and much more. An activity pack, complete with playlists and games, is also available for residents, patients and their families to accompany the concert.

This time of year can be a difficult time and the Orchestra hopes that the concert brings joy and offers support to vulnerable people and their loved ones across the UK.

David Burke, Chief Executive of the London Philharmonic Orchestra says: 'Whether you are watching us from a care home, a hospital, a hospice or from your living room, we are thrilled that you are joining us! We do hope this concert will bring you some joy and company at a time of year that we know can be challenging for lots of people. From the London Philharmonic Orchestra family to yours: we wish you a wonderful afternoon of music and a happy Christmas.'

Care providers can register to take part here.

