LOVE ISLAND Presenter Caroline Flack Has Died at Age 40

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress and television personality Caroline Flack has passed away at age 40.

Deadline reports that her death was by suicide.

Flack's family confirmed her death with the following statement: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of THE FAMILY at this difficult time."

Flack is best known as the presented of the BAFTA award-winning LOVE ISLAND since 2015.

She was due to go on trial next month for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, a charge to which she plead not guilty. The charge led to her stepping down from LOVE ISLAND for the show's winter 2020 season.

In addition to Love Island, Flack's other presenting credits include The X Factor, THE XTRA FACTOR and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Now! She also won the 2014 series of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing.

Flack made her stage debut as Irene Roth in the national tour of Crazy For You. She then went on to star in Chicago in London as Roxie Hart.





