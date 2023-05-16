LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is Coming to Adelphi Theatre in June

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

LOST IN MUSIC One Night at the Disco is coming to Adelphi Theatre Tuesday 13 June at 7.30pm.

Join in as they recreate the magical 70s and let them take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco!

Relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic. This show boasts a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals and is sure to have you dancing in the aisles! So, come dressed to impress as we celebrate the golden age of disco!

With songs such as Never Can Say Goodbye, On The Radio, Hot Stuff, Car Wash, Boogie Wonderland and many, many more!

It's the feel-good show of the year! Lose yourself with us and leave your troubles at home!


This is a tribute show and is in no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.


Entertainers (Producers)

Entertainers have 20 years experience producing popular entertainment across the UK. Their new Canvey Island HQ, built since lockdown, houses all aspects of production from set building and maintenance to a recording studio and full-size rehearsal space and a fleet of 36 vehicles.

Entertainers stage more than 1,500 separate performances each year, selling over one million seats, with 25 lavish productions that include: 'Lost in Music', 'Fastlove', 'The Magic of Motown', 'Cirque: The Greatest Show', 'Thank You for the Music', 'The Rocket Man', 'An Evening of Burlesque', 'Don't Stop Believin'', '80s Live!', '90s Live!', 'Radio Gaga', 'Sweet Caroline', and 'Islands in the Stream',

New shows 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' and 'The Makings of a Murderer' mark a move away from music to scripted theatrical productions, and they will both make their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in 2023.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Cast Set for Sasha Regans All-Male THE MIKADO at Wiltons Music Hall and on Tour Photo
Cast Set for Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO at Wilton's Music Hall and on Tour

Following her critically acclaimed all-male productions of ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’ and ‘The Pirates of Penzance’, Sasha Regan is returning to Wilton’s Music Hall with Gilbert and Sullivan’s irresistible ‘The Mikado’.

Giant Puppets Invite People To Celebrate Englands High Streets This Summer Photo
Giant Puppets Invite People To Celebrate England's High Streets This Summer

This summer, a curious fox called Farrah will embark on a journey across the country to explore and celebrate high streets, as well as the people who love and look after them. Created in partnership with Emergency Exit Arts, Farrah is a 5-metre tall mechanical puppet of a young fox who will travel the country on her scooter, bringing a touch of carnival and free street parties to seven high streets.

Updates Revealed For Birmingham Festival 2023 Photo
Updates Revealed For Birmingham Festival 2023

Following the announcement of Birmingham Festival 23, and confirmed funding from Arts Council England, local artists Elizabeth 'Zeddie' Lawal and Mukhtar Dar joined the Festival team as Artistic Associates.

The Metropolitan Operas DON GIOVANNI Will Stream as Part of THE MET: LIVE IN HD Photo
The Metropolitan Opera's DON GIOVANNI Will Stream as Part of THE MET: LIVE IN HD

The Metropolitan Opera presents a live transmission of Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove’s new production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni on Saturday 20th May 2023 at 5:55pm as part of The Met: Live in HD series.


More Hot Stories For You

SHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's TheatreSHIRLEY VALENTINE Starring Sheridan Smith Celebrates 100 Sold Out Performances at The Duke of York's Theatre
Photos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's DayMRS. DOUBTFIRE to Host a Gala Performance Supporting Comic Relief on Father's Day
Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video Video: Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You