LONDON THEATRE WEEK Is Extending Its Exclusive Prices Until 12 September

Due to incredible demand, London Theatre Week today announces it will be extending its exclusive prices for one week only. To date, 185K tickets have been sold in the promotion, proving the appetite for theatre in London is stronger than ever.

The annual initiative, which is dedicated to bringing the best prices for the widest selection of West End shows, will now run until Sunday 12 September. Tickets are available from £15, £25 and £35, helping attract audiences to return to the West End and support live theatre. Tickets are now on sale at londontheatreweek.com

The initiative, which is in its third year and bigger than ever before, sees 45 shows taking part. This includes classic West End productions and firm favourites Mary Poppins, The Lion King, and Les Miserables. Also as part of the initiative in 2021, newcomers to the West End stage such as Anything Goes, Back to the Future, and Prince of Egypt are included.

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets on TodayTix, please visit londontheatreweek.com.

The full list of shows are: Amelie, Anything Goes, Bach & Sons, Back To The Future, Blithe Spirit, Bring It On, Circus 1903, Cirque Beserk, Come From Away, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Get Up Stand Up, Hairspray, Indecent Proposal, Jersey Boys, Leopoldstadt, Les Miserables, Life of Pi, Magic Mike Live!, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Oleanna, Only Fools and Horses, Showstopper, The Book of Mormon, The Comedy of Errors (RSC), The Great Gatsby, The Last Five Years, The Lion King, The Mirror and the Light, The Phantom of the Opera, The Prince Of Egypt, The Shark is Broken, The Windsors: Endgame, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Witness For The Prosecution.