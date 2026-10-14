LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and More to Open at The Belgrade Theatre in October

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From free detective-themed activities and an interactive murder mystery to the deliciously dark musical Little Shop of Horrors, the Belgrade Theatre has plenty to entertain families in Coventry this October half term.

Families looking for ways to keep children entertained over the school holidays can enjoy a packed programme of activities and theatre at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre, with something for budding detectives, young theatre fans and musical lovers alike.

Running from Tuesday 27 to Saturday 31 October, the programme includes free detective-themed activities, the award-winning interactive show The Mystery of the Belgrade Theatre, and a brand-new production of the cult musical favourite Little Shop of Horrors.

Free October half-term activities

Young detectives can put their investigative skills to the test with a series of free activities inspired by The Mystery of the Belgrade Theatre, taking place at the Belgrade from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 October.

Families can step into character by dressing up and trying out props from the theatre's very own wardrobe, create and write their own detective stories, challenge friends and family to a board game, or take a break in a chilled reading area filled with favourite detective stories.

There's also a city-centre family trail for budding sleuths to enjoy. Simply pick up a trail sheet from the Belgrade Theatre Box Office and head out into Coventry city centre to see if you can solve the clues.

The free activities take place on Thursday 29 October from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, and Friday 30 and Saturday 31 October from 10.30am to 3.30pm. Grown-ups must remain present to supervise children throughout.

The Mystery of the Belgrade Theatre

For families ready to take their detective skills to the next level, The Mystery of the Belgrade Theatre invites audiences to become part of an interactive murder mystery where the audience holds the key to solving the case.

Created by the team behind I Believe in Unicorns, this award-winning, board-game-style theatre adventure sees audiences team up with super sleuth Danyah Miller to investigate a thrilling mystery. By examining evidence, watching video footage and interrogating suspects, audiences must piece together the clues and uncover the truth.

Expect secrets, surprises, plenty of intrigue and a sprinkle of magic in this imaginative theatrical experience, which encourages audiences to get involved and work together to solve the mystery.

Recommended for ages seven and above, The Mystery of the Belgrade Theatre runs from Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 October in the Belgrade's B2 auditorium. Performances are at 1pm and 3pm on Thursday, and 11am and 2pm on Friday and Saturday.

Little Shop of Horrors

For families with older children, the Belgrade is also serving up a gloriously entertaining dose of comedy, romance and botanical mayhem with its new production of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Martin Berry.

One of the most popular and hilarious musicals ever written, the show follows mild-mannered florist Seymour, whose fortunes appear to change when he discovers a strange and exotic plant. But as success begins to bloom and true love beckons, Seymour soon discovers that his unusual new arrival has a very particular appetite.

Packed with iconic songs, larger-than-life characters and a carnivorous plant with a mind of its own, this production promises big laughs, big tunes and spectacular stagecraft. Whether audiences know every lyric or are discovering the musical for the first time, it's a thrilling night out with just the right amount of peril.

With its blend of dark comedy, unforgettable music and outrageous fun, Little Shop of Horrors is recommended for ages 10 and above with parental guidance. The production contains flashing lights, haze, some mild language and peril.

The show runs from Tuesday 27 to Saturday 31 October in the Belgrade's B1 auditorium, with performances at 7.30pm and matinees at 2pm on Thursday and Saturday.

Make the most of October half term

With free activities for creative young minds, a mystery to solve together and a musical adventure featuring one very hungry plant, the Belgrade Theatre offers families plenty of ways to make the most of the October school holidays.

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