Karena Johnson Joins Barbican As New Head of Creative Collaboration And Learning

Karena Johnson has been appointed the new Head Creative Collaboration and

Learning at the Barbican.

Currently Artistic Director and CEO of Hoxton Hall, Karena will join the Barbican in September 2022 and will oversee the Barbican's innovative learning programme; community projects and events, its public programme, as well as Barbican Futures, the driving force behind the Barbican becoming a more inclusive, diverse, and welcoming international centre for art, education, and enterprise.

The new Head Creative Collaboration & Learning is a completely new role for the Barbican and will combine the Centre's world class arts activity with a sector-leading creative education programme, while forging new collaborations to provide the resources needed to encourage and support new cultural enterprises. Karena will also play a major role in the Barbican Renewal project, a major upgrade of the Barbican Centre, adapting it to respond to the creative opportunities and urgent challenges of today's world. Karena Johnson is an award-winning artist who has worked for over 20 years as a theatre director, curator, conceptualiser and producer, championing emerging artists; new audiences and diversity. In her current role as Artistic Director and CEO of Hoxton Hall, Karena led the re-launch of the grade II listed Victorian Music Hall in the heart of the East End in 2015 with a new vision of innovative theatre, music, comedy and a youth arts programme.

Her pioneering career includes being Artistic Director of The Broadway, Barking, Acting Artistic Director of Contact Theatre, Manchester, Artistic Director of Kushite Theatre Company and Theatre Programmer at Oval House theatre. She has also been an Associate at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Nottingham Playhouse and NOW festival, as well as led a range of international projects.



Her work has been recognised by with a TMA special award nomination for

"heatre with cojones" for her Spin Season at The Broadway, an artistic response to the local election race between Labour and the BNP. Karena has also won Arts and Business award for Diversity.

On joining the Barbican, Karena Johnson, said "I am thrilled to join the

Barbican as Head Creative Collaboration and Learning after seven years at

Hoxton Hall. My career is driven by a desire to make the arts more inclusive at

every level. I pride myself on noticing who is not in the room and developing

approaches and art to enable those missing to engage. My passion for the

transformative nature of arts experiences makes me look forward to being part

of this world leading arts centre as it engages with these important questions at

an exciting moment of change"

Will Gompertz, Artistic Director at the Barbican, said: "We're absolutely

delighted Karena is joining the Barbican team. Her passion and wealth of

experience of bringing people together to enjoy creativity and culture is

exceptional, and I can't wait to see how she'll bring her energy and vision to the

incredible artistic community we work with. Karena will play a key part in the Barbican's future as one of the world's leading arts and learning centres, and I

look forward to working with her."

Chris Murray, Chair of Hoxton Hall's Board of Trustees, said "Although we

will of course miss Karena's dedication, talent and expertise, we are delighted

for her personally. Being offered this important and high-profile role at such an

internationally renowned arts centre is a real testament to Karena's qualities

and underscores how fortunate Hoxton Hall has been to benefit from her

leadership over the last seven years."



A world-class arts and learning organisation, the Barbican pushes the boundaries of all major art forms including dance, film, music, theatre and visual arts. Its creative learning programme further underpins everything it does. Over a million people attend events annually, hundreds of artists and performers are featured, and more than 300 staff work onsite. The architecturally renowned centre opened in 1982 and comprises the Barbican Hall, the Barbican Theatre, The Pit, Cinemas 1, 2 and 3, Barbican Art Gallery, a second gallery The Curve, public spaces, a library, the Lakeside Terrace, a glasshouse conservatory, conference facilities and three restaurants. The City of London Corporation is the founder and principal funder of the Barbican Centre.



The Barbican is home to Resident Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra; Associate Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra; Associate Ensembles the Academy of Ancient Music and Britten Sinfonia, Associate Producer Serious, and Artistic Partner Create. Our Artistic Associates include Boy Blue, Cheek by Jowl, Deborah Warner, Drum Works and Michael Clark. The Los Angeles Philharmonic are the Barbican's International Orchestral Partner, the Australian Chamber Orchestra are International Associate Ensemble at Milton Court, and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra are International Associate Ensemble.