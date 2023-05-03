Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kacey Ainsworth Joins the Cast Of LEAVES OF GLASS at the Park Theatre

The production will run at Park Theatre, London Thursday 11 May -  Saturday 3 June.

May. 03, 2023  

Kacey Ainsworth has joined the cast of 'Leaves of Glass' at Park Theatre.

Kacey has had a phenomenal career across stage & screen including six years and 515 episodes as 'Little Mo' on EastEnders and as series regular Cathy Keating from 2014 - 2022 in ITV's 'Grantchester'.

Kacey has been working in the entertainment industry since 1978. Originally starring in the West End cast of Annie. Reprising her role for a further 3 years. She then went on to study at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama gaining a BA (Bachelor of Arts for Drama).

After graduation Kacey worked at The National Theatre, The Royal Court Theatre, The Bush and for the RSC. She continued to successfully mix working in both Musical and Non Musical theatre roles. In 1998 Kacey appeared in Mike Leigh's Gilbert and Sullivan movie "Topsy Turvy" which went on to win an Oscar for Make Up Design.

In 2000 Kacey was cast as Little Mo in the BBC's top rated continuing drama EastEnders. A role which won her 5 acting nominations. She was awarded Most Popular Actress at The National Television Awards and collected the award for best continuing drama the the BAFTAS.

Her theatre credits incude 'LAVA' (Soho Theatre & UK Tour); Mrs Lovett in 'Sweeney Todd' (Liverpool Everyman); Holes (Nottingham Playhouse); Feed the Beast (Birmingham Rep/New Wolsey Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre); Miss November in 'Calendar Girls' (National Theatre Tour); Anelle in 'Steel Magnolias' (ATG); Carrie's War (Apollo West End); Attempts on Her Life (Royal Court); Sleep With Me (Royal National Theatre); Serving It Up (Bush Theatre); and Pale Horse (Royal Court Upstairs).
Voice work includes 'Torchwood' and 'Dr Who' (Big Finish).

Following its critically acclaimed premiere at Soho Theatre in 2007, master storyteller Philip Ridley's four-hander is a gripping narrative of memory, manipulation, and power - now regarded as a modern classic - returns for the first time in 16 years with a new production by longtime collaborators, Lidless Theatre.

East London. 2023. Steven has always tried to be a good person. He works hard. He looks after his family. But, suddenly, everyone starts accusing him of things. His wife accuses him of being unfaithful. His mother accuses him of being coercive. And his brother, Barry, accuses him of...what exactly? Barry won't say. Or can't. Or perhaps...Steven hasn't done anything at all.

Philip Ridley is one of the country's greatest living playwrights. His first play,' The Pitchfork Disney', changed the course of British drama.

'Leaves of Glass', directed by Max Harrison, will run at Park Theatre, London Thursday 11 May - Saturday 3 June.



