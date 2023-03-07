Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Breaks Record to Become the Most Successful Cirque Du Soleil Show to Visit London

The production has sold over 216,200 tickets since opening at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 January. 

Mar. 07, 2023  
Cirque du Soleil has announced that the European debut run of KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities has broken the attendance record for Cirque du Soleil in London, having sold over 216,200 tickets since opening at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 January.

Breaking the historic record previously set by the show OVO in 2018, KURIOS received rave reviews throughout its run and and has become the most popular Cirque du Soleil show to visit London. KURIOS leaves London to move to Rome, opening back under the big top on 22nd March.

"KURIOS' record breaking European debut run cements what an incredible appetite for entertainment and arts there is here in the UK, and we are proud to be a part of that. We are so grateful to our fans who play a huge role in ensuring that our productions return to the Royal Albert Hall for our annual residency"
Mike Newquist, President - Touring Shows Division

For the past eight weeks, audiences have been transported into a world of extraordinary imagination, with KURIOS taking aesthetic inspiration from the Victorian era and 19th century industrial revolution. A larger-than-life steampunk spectacle for people of all ages, it features 13 jaw dropping acts, including 6 never seen before in the UK.

The run of KURIOS marked the 26th year that Cirque du Soleil have performed at the renowned venue, having graced the stage over 1,200 times and having sold over 3.8million tickets since 1996. Since the world premiere in Montreal in 2014, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise



A new production from North West theatre company Box of Tricks, who recently brought Last Quiz Night on Earth, SparkPlug and Chip Shop Chips to the Scarborough venue, Billie Collins' Too Much World at Once can be seen at the SJT on 21 and 22 March. The show was presented as a play reading at the SJT in August 2021.
Mikron Theatre, one of the country's most versatile touring theatre companies, is delighted to announce that it will be launching its 51st season of touring with the premiere of Twitchers, Poppy Hollman's (A Dog's Tale, Mikron Theatre) new play with original live music.
The biggest drag show in the world, RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq The World, will visit the UK and Ireland with an all-new production this autumn.
GREASE is the word at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre when WBOS return with their brand new production from 21 – 25 March.

March 6, 2023

Seeking Delphi is a deeply compelling, painfully stark and shameless play about three homeless women seeking out stability, security and a way to change their fate.
March 6, 2023

Vital Xposure has announced the launch of a second round of Wellspring, a professional development programme for London-based disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent playwrights and script writers, supported by City Bridge Trust.
March 6, 2023

Taking Cancel Culture to an extreme, black comedy Snowflakes questions ideas of morality, revenge, and justice with gleefully violent abandon. Combining the technological nihilism of Black Mirror with the dark comedy and horror of Inside No. 9, Robert Boulton's Offie-Nominated Snowflakes is coming to Park Theatre this spring.
March 6, 2023

The Olivier Awards with Mastercard 2023 have formally announced the recipients for this year's Industry Recognition Award. The event is organised annually by the Society of London Theatre to recognise excellence in professional theatre.
March 6, 2023

All new production photos have been released from the UK production of WICKED, featuring Alexia Khadime as 'Elphaba', Lucy St. Louis as 'Glinda', Caitlin Anderson as 'Nessarose', and Joe Thompson-Oubari as 'Boq'. Check out the photos here!
