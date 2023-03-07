KURIOS: CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Breaks Record to Become the Most Successful Cirque Du Soleil Show to Visit London

Cirque du Soleil has announced that the European debut run of KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities has broken the attendance record for Cirque du Soleil in London, having sold over 216,200 tickets since opening at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 January.

Breaking the historic record previously set by the show OVO in 2018, KURIOS received rave reviews throughout its run and and has become the most popular Cirque du Soleil show to visit London. KURIOS leaves London to move to Rome, opening back under the big top on 22nd March.



"KURIOS' record breaking European debut run cements what an incredible appetite for entertainment and arts there is here in the UK, and we are proud to be a part of that. We are so grateful to our fans who play a huge role in ensuring that our productions return to the Royal Albert Hall for our annual residency"

Mike Newquist, President - Touring Shows Division



For the past eight weeks, audiences have been transported into a world of extraordinary imagination, with KURIOS taking aesthetic inspiration from the Victorian era and 19th century industrial revolution. A larger-than-life steampunk spectacle for people of all ages, it features 13 jaw dropping acts, including 6 never seen before in the UK.



The run of KURIOS marked the 26th year that Cirque du Soleil have performed at the renowned venue, having graced the stage over 1,200 times and having sold over 3.8million tickets since 1996. Since the world premiere in Montreal in 2014, KURIOS has mesmerized over 4.5 million spectators in 30 cities worldwide with over 2,000 performances.

Photo Credit: Andy Paradise