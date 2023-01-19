Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KITES Heads To VAULT Festival 2023 in March

Performances run 7 – 12 March.

Jan. 19, 2023  
KITES Heads To VAULT Festival 2023 in March

Exploring the rite of passage from girlhood to womanhood in post-war Ireland, KITES incorporates drama, striking visuals and physical theatre in a fast paced two-hander and sensory spectacle. At a time when purse strings are tightening across the board, KITES draws parallels to another time of austerity and instability, reflecting on writer Tzarini's own grandmother's upbringing and the opportunities that women would sacrifice to do what was expected. This new play is firmly situated in both time and place, and a rousing cry for the importance of female friendship across the ages. It juxtaposes the nausea, blood, and pain of girlhood, against the colourful sweetness of youth's possibilities.

Kitty and Angel are two girls living in Cork in 1948. Armed with kites and the power of make-believe, they leave behind their broken families and wartime grief, and let their fantasies take flight. But what happens when the line gets caught, and reality beckons?

Writer and performer Tzarini Meyler said, ""Taking the iconic childhood object as stimulus for my play - Kitty and Angel's story is inspired by the duality of a kite - their strength versus fragility, their freedom to escape, versus their strings that hold them back. I wanted to create a relatable show about the longing inside us all, and the magic we lose sight of in the pursuit of our goals - in today's world of social media and the pressure to 'have it all', this piece is relevant and timely. I am so excited to share KITES at VAULT, because I believe it will resonate with the audiences, taking them back to their own teenage dreams, making them laugh and cry along the way."

LipZinc Theatre is a young avant-garde Irish theatre company, conceived through a need to make work that is truthful to the artist and vital to the audience. They create entertaining, visually vibrant, and socially engaging theatre, and are interested in subverting expectations of appearances and societal roles, exploring themes such as gender, sexuality, identity, dreams, and escapism. Their play Dublin in a Rainstorm sold out at the Smock Alley Theatre, Dublin in 2021. In the same year, they were funded by Athlone Family Resource Centre (AFRC) to premiere Finding Joseph at the Dean Crowe Theatre, and presented their play Pheromone at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on CArts, CVenues digital program, to critical acclaim. In 2022, they were awarded a residency at the Pavilion Theatre to develop KITES.




Alison Tedbury Announced As Chief Executive Of Jasmin Vardimon Company Photo
Alison Tedbury Announced As Chief Executive Of Jasmin Vardimon Company
Internationally acclaimed dance theatre organisation Jasmin Vardimon Company announced the departure of its Executive Director Ian Ross, and the appointment of Alison Tedbury as his replacement.
Northern Ballet Announces Autumn 2023 Tour of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Photo
Northern Ballet Announces Autumn 2023 Tour of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
This autumn will see the revival of two of Northern Ballet's beloved shows Beauty & the Beast and The Nutcracker.  
BUFFY REVAMPED to Embark on 2023 UK Tour Photo
BUFFY REVAMPED to Embark on 2023 UK Tour
After a critically acclaimed season at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, Seabright Productions are delighted to present the highly anticipated UK & Ireland Tour of Brendan Murphy’s brand new show. 
Planning Application Approved for Corn Exchange Newburys Expansion Photo
Planning Application Approved for Corn Exchange Newbury's Expansion
Greenham Trust and Corn Exchange Newbury have announced the approval of the planning application for its new site for community engagement and creative wellbeing programmes. Once refurbished, the former library building will house a 100-seat studio theatre, along with a dedicated home in the town centre for all of the Corn Exchange’s creative learning activities.

More Hot Stories For You


Pegasus Opera Company And Hagemann Rosenthal Associates Present THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH, Starting 21 AprilPegasus Opera Company And Hagemann Rosenthal Associates Present THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH, Starting 21 April
January 18, 2023

Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates presents a double bill The Six of Calais & Ruth at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London, NW1 5HT. The productions will be staged on Friday 21 April 7.30pm, Saturday 22 April 7.30pm, Sunday 23 April 2pm
Matthew Warchus-Directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Old VicMatthew Warchus-Directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Old Vic
January 18, 2023

Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus’ big-hearted, smash hit production of Charles Dickens’ immortal classic returns to The Old Vic, joyously adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials).   
CHARACTER BUILDING EXPERIENCE Comes To The Museum Of Comedy And Vault FestivalCHARACTER BUILDING EXPERIENCE Comes To The Museum Of Comedy And Vault Festival
January 18, 2023

After sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, the interactive roleplaying comedy game show Character Building Experience is coming to London, with dates at the Museum of Comedy on 26 January and 23 February and the Vault Festival on 28 January, 11 & 25 February and 11 March.
Spring Dance Announced at The Coronet TheatreSpring Dance Announced at The Coronet Theatre
January 18, 2023

In Spring 2023 The Coronet Theatre brings a season laced with dance and movement from across the globe. Learn more about the lineup here!
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, COMEDY OF ERRORS, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe 2023 Summer SeasonA MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, COMEDY OF ERRORS, and More Set For Shakespeare's Globe 2023 Summer Season
January 18, 2023

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced the Summer Season, running from April – October 2023.  Learn more about the lineup here!
share