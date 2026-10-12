KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Extend Run at Hampstead Theatre

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Hampstead Theatre has announced that its production of Kimberly Akimbo will extend its run by an additional week until Saturday 14 November 2026.

The much-anticipated European premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's profoundly funny and heartwarming musical has won widespread critical acclaim.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the production stars four-time Olivier Award-winner Maria Friedman as Kimberly Levaco, a teenager with a rare genetic condition that causes her to age four times faster than her peers. The musical was the winner of five Tony Awards in 2023 including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.

The full cast comprises Maria Friedman as Kimberly Levaco with Alice Fearn as Debra, Peter Hannah as Buddy Levaco, Gilli Jones as Seth Weetis and Niamh Perry as Pattie Levaco. Sara Hajizadeh, Ronav Jain, Robin Simões da Silva, Aviva Tulley and swings Rachel Flynn and Daniel Walford complete the company.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 15 Hrs 58 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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