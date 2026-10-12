KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Extend Run at Hampstead Theatre
Maria Friedman leads the cast of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's five-time Tony Award winner.
Hampstead Theatre has announced that its production of Kimberly Akimbo will extend its run by an additional week until Saturday 14 November 2026.
The much-anticipated European premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's profoundly funny and heartwarming musical has won widespread critical acclaim.
Directed by Michael Longhurst, the production stars four-time Olivier Award-winner Maria Friedman as Kimberly Levaco, a teenager with a rare genetic condition that causes her to age four times faster than her peers. The musical was the winner of five Tony Awards in 2023 including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.
The full cast comprises Maria Friedman as Kimberly Levaco with Alice Fearn as Debra, Peter Hannah as Buddy Levaco, Gilli Jones as Seth Weetis and Niamh Perry as Pattie Levaco. Sara Hajizadeh, Ronav Jain, Robin Simões da Silva, Aviva Tulley and swings Rachel Flynn and Daniel Walford complete the company.
The creative team comprises director Michael Longhurst, designer Soutra Gilmour, musical supervisor and musical director Nigel Lilley, choreographer Matt Cole, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Paul Groothuis and video designer Luke Halls. Casting is by Anna Cooper CDG.
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