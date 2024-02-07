KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder is headed to the West End!

Performances will run 25 May – 14 September 2024 at the Ambassadors Theatre.

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull’s least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own!

This musical follows the unlikely crime-fighting duo as they put their friendship on the line to become part of the story. Can they crack the case, (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again…?

After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh, Kathy & Stella arrive at The Ambassadors Theatre this Spring.