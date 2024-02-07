KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End

After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh, Kathy & Stella arrive at The Ambassadors Theatre this Spring.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 2 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Will Transfer to the West End

Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder is headed to the West End!

Performances will run 25 May – 14 September 2024 at the Ambassadors Theatre.

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull’s least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own!

This musical follows the unlikely crime-fighting duo as they put their friendship on the line to become part of the story. Can they crack the case, (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again…?

After sell out runs in Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh, Kathy & Stella arrive at The Ambassadors Theatre this Spring.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: ENTRAÑAS, The Barbican Centre Photo
Review: ENTRAÑAS, The Barbican Centre

Performed for the first time outside Spain, El Patio Teatro’s Entrañas asks two simple questions: what does it mean to be a human, and what does it mean to be human? The deceptively simple title roughly translates as “Insides” and obfuscates the intellectual and emotional breadth and depth of this stunningly innovative work. 

2
Wiltons Music Hall Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo
Wilton's Music Hall Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup

Wilton's Music Hall has revealed the lineup for its 2024 summer season. The season will kick off this June with The Sorcerer and will continue thorugh the end of the summer. Learn more about the lineup here!

3
National Theatres WAR HORSE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning September 2024 Photo
National Theatre's WAR HORSE Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning September 2024

The National Theatre's production of War Horse will embark on a major 18-month UK Tour from 5 September 2024, touring through to 2026. Find out where you can catch the show here!

4
Review: TOSCA, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: TOSCA, Royal Opera House

Even with its scenes of torture, sexual extortion, execution and suicide, this thirteenth revival of Jonathan Kent’s take on Tosca digs deep into the romantic story at its heart.

More Hot Stories For You

Charlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah Join the Cast of KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican TheatreCharlie Stemp and Georgina Onuorah Join the Cast of KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Theatre
James Alston's SCARLET SUNDAY Will Make UK Premiere at Omnibus TheatreJames Alston's SCARLET SUNDAY Will Make UK Premiere at Omnibus Theatre
CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL Extends at The Other Palace By Five WeeksCRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL Extends at The Other Palace By Five Weeks
Ellie Leach Joins the Cast of CLUEDO 2, Her First Acting Role Since Winning STRICTLY COME DANCINGEllie Leach Joins the Cast of CLUEDO 2, Her First Acting Role Since Winning STRICTLY COME DANCING

Videos

Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY! Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER Video
Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO

Recommended For You