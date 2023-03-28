Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Returns in a New Expanded Version This Summer

KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Returns in a New Expanded Version This Summer

The show will return this year for a four week run at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe from 2 - 27 August before touring to Bristol Old Vic from 13 - 30.

Mar. 28, 2023  

A new expanded version of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, the sell-out smash hit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, will return this year for a four week run at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe from 2 - 27 August before touring to Bristol Old Vic from 13 - 30

September and HOME Manchester from 5 - 21 October. The acclaimed original cast will reprise their roles in the hilarious murder mystery musical including Bronté Barbé (Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) as Kathy, Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma! Young Vic/ West End) as Stella, Jodie Jacobs (Rock of Ages, West End) as Felicia, TJ Lloyd (Guys and Dolls, Sheffield Crucible) as Justin and Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, BBC) as Erica.

This big-hearted, laugh-out-loud musical originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Berlusconi A New Musical, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain (Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).

"This is impossible! We've got no motives. No suspects. We don't know anything! Who knew solving a murder would be so hard?"

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! Can they crack the case (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again...?

Francesca Moody said 'We are thrilled to be partnering with Kater Gordon, Wessex Grove and Fiery Angel to bring back this joyful, irreverent, and side-splittingly funny musical in an expanded, ambitious new version. Returning to the Edinburgh Festival always feels like coming home for FMP and we're delighted to be able to share 'Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!' with audiences in the Underbelly's The Udderbelly as well as at Bristol Old Vic and HOME, Manchester in the autumn. Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones' have created a musical filled with ear worms and so many gags you won't have time to take breath - we can't wait to see you there - it would be a true crime to miss it!''

Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones said "Considering that this has all come from a totally casual lockdown text about true crime fans, we are overwhelmed (and delighted) by how well the show went down last year. Even though a story about two podcasters sounds like it should be small, the show has always been bursting with ideas. So it's incredibly exciting that we're now able to scale it up to the next level! And a joy to be reunited with all the friends we made last year - not least our wonderful returning cast. So, people of Edinburgh, Bristol and Manchester, we'll see you next murder!"




2/3 of ENO Chorus Members at Risk of Leaving the Profession Photo
2/3 of ENO Chorus Members at Risk of Leaving the Profession
Equity has found that two thirds (67.9%) of the English National Opera chorus are at risk of leaving the profession entirely, if Arts Council England follows through on its decision to move the ENO out of its historic home at the London Coliseum. 
Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & Venue Photo
Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards Reveals New Award & Venue
The Drama Section of the UK Critics’ Circle revealed that the 2023 Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards will take place on the afternoon of Monday 17 April at the new @sohoplace theatre in London.
Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63 Photo
Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre publicist Janine Shalom.
Musical Theatre Network Appoints New Patron and Board Members Photo
Musical Theatre Network Appoints New Patron and Board Members
Musical Theatre Network (MTN), which brings people and resources together to improve opportunities for new musical theatre, is thrilled to announce its new patron - HOWARD GOODALL CBE, one of Britain's best-known composers of choral music, stage musicals, TV and film scores, and a distinguished music historian and broadcaster.

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Clu... (read more about this author)


Inside the Hidden History Of Henrik Ibsen's A DOLL'S HOUSEInside the Hidden History Of Henrik Ibsen's A DOLL'S HOUSE
March 18, 2023

Henrik Ibsen's timeless classic A Doll's House has made it back to Broadway season in a newly streamlined production from playwright Amy Herzog and Tony-nominated director Jamie Lloyd, and starring Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain in the iconic role of Nora Helmer.
Interview: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter Brought Big Band Back To Broadway!Interview: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter Brought Big Band Back To Broadway!
February 26, 2023

This season, the new musical Some Like It Hot is bringing the old-fashioned showstopper back to life on Broadway. Read our interview with the rollicking new musical's esteemed orchestrators, Tony and Grammy Award-winner Charlie Rosen and esteemed jazz musician, bandleader, and educator Bryan Fuller.
Interview: Broadway's Ellen McLaughlin Presents A Radical Retelling Of 'Antigone' With KISSING THE FLOOR At Theatre RowInterview: Broadway's Ellen McLaughlin Presents A Radical Retelling Of 'Antigone' With KISSING THE FLOOR At Theatre Row
February 9, 2023

One Year Lease Theater Company will present the world premiere of Ellen McLaughlin's KISSING THE FLOOR, directed by Ianthe Demos, with movement direction by Natalie Lomonte, running Off-Broadway February 23 - March 12, 2023 in a limited engagement at Theatre Row.
Interview: How Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire Gave KIMBERLY AKIMBO A Musical MakeoverInterview: How Playwright David Lindsay-Abaire Gave KIMBERLY AKIMBO A Musical Makeover
February 3, 2023

Before Kimberly Akimbo was an acclaimed musical, it was an acclaimed play by future Pulitzer Prize-winner David Linsday-Abaire. Read our interview with this acclaimed American playwright!
Dance Into 2023 With Advice From Your Favorite Broadway Musicals!Dance Into 2023 With Advice From Your Favorite Broadway Musicals!
January 7, 2023

2023 is officially here! Head into the new year with advice from A Strange Loop, WICKED, Kimberly Akimbo, Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, Hadestown and more!
share