Judi Dench Will Appear in Conversation at The Watermill This May

Shakespeare: Judi Dench in conversation with Brendan O’Hea will take place at The Watermill on Friday 10 May at 2.30pm and will see Dame Judi Dench come to the theatre to give a unique insight into her illustrious career, alongside her friend, actor/director Brendan O’Hea (who directed Under Milk Wood at The Watermill in 2017). For this one-off fundraising event arranged to support The Watermill, Judi will share Shakespearean stories and anecdotes from her illustrious career in the intimate auditorium, against the backdrop of the theatre’s 2024 Shakespeare production – Much Ado About Nothing.

Tickets start at £80 and priority booking for Friends of the Watermill and Reeds members opens on Wednesday 27 March. Bulrush, Fern, Willow and Waterlily members will receive advance access to purchase tickets from Monday 25 March. Find out more about membership levels here.Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 3 April at 1pm. There will also be a chance to win a pair of stalls tickets via a raffle, which will be £5 to enter here.

This special fundraising event will be subject to match funding from the Watermill Funding Alliance, meaning every £1 raised through ticket sales and donations will be quadrupled. This Funding Alliance brings together Greenham Trust, Bernard Sunley Foundation, Englefield Charitable Trust and Miss Lawrence Trust, to support the theatre to continue to work with local communities and produce a world class programme of work on stage, despite the funding cut from Arts Council England.

Artistic Director Paul Hart said, “We are so delighted to welcome Dame Judi and Brendan back to the theatre for this very special, one-off, event. The passion they both share for Shakespeare is echoed by us at the Watermill and the event itself will take place on the set of our new production of Much Ado About Nothing. Judi has been a long-term supporter of the theatre and was instrumental in the fundraising drive when the theatre became a trust in 2008, ensuring the future of the theatre as a producing space was secured. Brendan also has a long history with the venue both as a performer but also as director of his stunning version of Under Milk Wood here in 2017. We couldn’t be happier to host them both but especially to talk about Shakespeare through the lens of Judi’s astonishing career.”

Claire Murray, Executive Director commented, “For The Watermill to have this generous support from Dame Judi Dench and Brendan O’Hea is a fantastic boost to our fundraising. The two of them join us as we begin our new season – a programme that reflects our ambitious and inventive approach to the work on stage and our commitment to our communities and artists. We’re incredibly grateful to Judi and Brendan for bringing this one-off event to the theatre, and to our partners in the Greenham Trust Funding Alliance who will match every penny we raise– magnifying the impact of every ticket bought and every donation made. “

Shakespeare: Judi Dench in conversation with Brendan O’Hea goes on sale to Friends and Reeds members on Wednesday 27 March at 1pm, with Friends memberships starting at £35 per annum. Bulrush, Fern, Willow and Waterlily members receive advance access to purchase tickets from Monday 25 March at 1pm, and Bulrush memberships start at £20.80 per month. General on sale from Wednesday 3 April at 1pm. Tickets are limited to 2 per person and will be available via the Box Office counter, phone on 01635 46044 or online at watermill.org.uk