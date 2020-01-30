Jude Law and Miranda Hart to Judge Theatres Trust THEATRE PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR Competition

Theatres Trust has launched a new national photography competition looking to find images that showcase the best theatre buildings across the UK. The winning images will then be on display at an exhibition held in The National Theatre's Lyttelton Lounge.

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers alike and invites entries in three categories; beautiful buildings, connecting communities and entertaining evenings. From the category winners one image will be chosen as the overall Theatre Photograph of the Year. There is also a special category for younger budding photographers. Open to anyone aged 16 or under, the Young Theatre Photographer of the Year prize asks young photographers to select one entry which reflects any of the main competition themes.

Judging the competition are four of the Theatres Trust's Ambassadors; Samira Ahmed, Matthew Bourne, Miranda Hart and Jude Law, alongside Theatres Trust Director Jon Morgan and long-term volunteer photographer Ian Grundy, as well as National Theatre Director Rufus Norris.

Submissions are now open. The deadline for entries is 23:59 on 30 March 2020. For more information, and to enter the competition, visit the Theatres Trust website here Judging will take place in April with the shortlist and winners announced in spring 2020.

The competition is sponsored by Aecom, prizes provided by Theatre Tokens and exhibition print by Fujifilm.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





