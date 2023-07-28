Jordan Luke Gage to Appear in One-Off BAT BOY Concert

The cult classic Bat Boy: The Musical descends on the London Palladium for a Halloween concert with Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers) appearing as fans have never seen him before in the transformational title role. Joining him in the star-studded cast are two-time Olivier Award nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Cinderella, In The Heights), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Next To Normal) and Jodie Steele (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers).

The rock horror musical with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe (Heathers, Legally Blonde) first premiered on Halloween in 1997. Since then, Bat Boy has garnered a devoted following with its award-winning off-Broadway and West End runs and addictive soundtrack.



Edgar (Gage) is a half boy/half bat creature who is discovered in a cave in a rural American town. The local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker (Nicholas), where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family by the veterinarian’s wife, Meredith (Hamilton-Barritt), and teenage daughter, Shelley (Steele). However, resentment and a dreadful secret about his shocking origins threaten to turn the town, and everyone he loves against him.



Set against a backdrop of a small town ravaged by prejudice, the dark comedy explores themes of fear, acceptance and the consequences of othering, questioning what it means to be ‘normal’.

A new obsession for musical fans to sink their teeth into and a bloody brilliant way to spend Halloween.