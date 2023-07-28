Jordan Luke Gage to Appear in One-Off BAT BOY Concert

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Jodie Steele, Trevor Dion Nicholas will join Gage in concert on Halloween!

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Jordan Luke Gage to Appear in One-Off BAT BOY Concert

The cult classic Bat Boy: The Musical descends on the London Palladium for a Halloween concert with Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers) appearing as fans have never seen him before in the transformational title role. Joining him in the star-studded cast are two-time Olivier Award nominee Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Cinderella, In The Heights), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Next To Normal) and Jodie Steele (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers).

The rock horror musical with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe (Heathers, Legally Blonde) first premiered on Halloween in 1997. Since then, Bat Boy has garnered a devoted following with its award-winning off-Broadway and West End runs and addictive soundtrack.

Edgar (Gage) is a half boy/half bat creature who is discovered in a cave in a rural American town. The local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker (Nicholas), where he is eventually accepted as a member of the family by the veterinarian’s wife, Meredith (Hamilton-Barritt), and teenage daughter, Shelley (Steele). However, resentment and a dreadful secret about his shocking origins threaten to turn the town, and everyone he loves against him. 

Set against a backdrop of a small town ravaged by prejudice, the dark comedy explores themes of fear, acceptance and the consequences of othering, questioning what it means to be ‘normal’.

A new obsession for musical fans to sink their teeth into and a bloody brilliant way to spend Halloween.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre Photo
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre

After selling out two shows at the London Palladium in just 5 hours and adding an extra matinee, the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for six performances from Thursday 7 September - Sunday 10 September. 

2
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), King's Head Theatre

With strands of simulation theory and a vibe steeped in folklore, myths, and legends, the play follows two souls as they come back and find each other in three timelines. 

3
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio Photo
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

One-man shows tackling queer experiences aren’t hard to come by. They’re, rightfully, being given platforms across the fringe scene. Home to a plethora of unique stories, the queer community is ripe for creative exploration. From coming out and hook-up culture to homophobia and sexual violence, there are complex narratives that provide rich bases for creatives.

4
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at Londons Leicester Square Theatre Photo
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at London's Leicester Square Theatre

The London Summer Theatre Academy will present a developmental production of the new musical Winner at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Emily Williams Announced as Rachel Marron in THE BODYGUARD UK TourEmily Williams Announced as Rachel Marron in THE BODYGUARD UK Tour
Linbury Prize for Stage Design Applications Now OpenLinbury Prize for Stage Design Applications Now Open
Exclusive: Now On Sale: VANYA, Starring Andrew ScottExclusive: Now On Sale: VANYA, Starring Andrew Scott
ENO Awarded £24 Million and Three Extra Years to Facilitate Move Outside LondonENO Awarded £24 Million and Three Extra Years to Facilitate Move Outside London

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You