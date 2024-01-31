Jordan Luke Gage and Laurie Kynaston Will Lead BARE: IN CONCERT at the London Palladium

The performance is on Sunday 7 April.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

BARE comes to the London Palladium on Sunday 7 April, in an unmissable one-night-concert.

Featuring a cast led by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, &Juliet) and Laurie Kynaston (Netflix’s Fool Me Once, Spring Awakening), BARE is a provocative and fresh coming-of-age musical about identity, sexuality and the consequences of hiding your true self. 

BARE follows a group of students at a Catholic boarding school as they struggle to come to terms with who they are, and who the world thinks they should be. As they explore their sense of identity, they seek answers from their Church, their friends, but ultimately, from within themselves. 

With a punchy, electric rock/pop score by Damon Intrabartolo with lyrics by Jon Hartmere, the story of BARE is as real and relevant as ever.  At the London Palladium, BARE is directed by Dean Johnson, who recently directed the concert version of Once, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Jamie Muscato. Adam Hoskins (The Secret Garden in Concert, Once in Concert, Diana in Concert, Songs for a New World, all the London Palladium) is musical director.

An all-star full cast announcement will be made at a later date.

BARE is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

 




