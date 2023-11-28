Jonny Lee Miller, Tanya Reynolds, and Samuel Adewunmi Will Lead the West End Transfer of A MIRROR

Second Half Productions has announced that Sam Holcroft's (Rules for Living) critically acclaimed new play A Mirror will transfer to the West End from January 2024.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies; People, Places & Things,), the sold-out hit which originally premiered at the Almeida Theatre in August 2023, will run for 13 weeks at the Trafalgar Theatre, with previews from Monday 22 January 2024 and press night on Thursday 1 February 2024. Tickets are on general sale from 10am on 30 November 2023.

BIFA Award-winner and BAFTA award-nominee Samuel Adewunmi (You Don't Know Me; Trouble in Bluetown) makes his West End debut as Adem, starring alongside Olivier Award-winner Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting; Elementary) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education; Scenes with Girls) who will reprise their roles as Čelik and Mei in the West End transfer. Geoffrey Streatfield (Watch on the Rhine; Anatomy of a Scandal) also returns as Bax.

Nominated for Best New Play at the 2023 Evening Standard Awards, Sam Holcroft's A Mirror is a powerful and entertaining exploration of censorship, authorship, free speech and art as a form of resistance, set against the backdrop of an authoritarian state. A Mirror is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

The production will feature set and costume design by Max Jones, lighting design by Azusa Ono, composition and sound design by Nick Powell and fight direction by Jonathan Holby. Casting is by Jessica Ronane CDG.

Jeremy Herrin says: “I'm overjoyed that we get to share Sam Holcroft's A Mirror with even more people at the Trafalgar Theatre next year, following our initial sold-out run at the Almeida Theatre. Sam's timely and darkly comedic play, boasts big ideas, live music and terrific performances, and I'm delighted to be working with Johnny Lee Miller, Tanya Reynolds, Geoff Streatfeild and our new cast member Samuel Adewunmi to bring this hugely entertaining and thought-provoking play to life in the West End. It's a wild ride that's not to be missed.”

A Mirror will run at the Trafalgar Theatre for 13 weeks from 22 January 2024, with opening night on 1 February 2024. Tickets start at £20 with 10,000 seats available at £50 and under throughout the run. Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on 30 November with priority booking open from 28 November. For further information visit:Click Here

A Mirror is produced by Second Half Productions with co-producers the Almeida Theatre, Rodeo Productions / Tilted, Winkler & Smalberg and Trish Wadley Productions.

Samuel Adewunmi is a Bafta nominee for his leading performance in the BBC crime drama series You Don't Know Me. He recently wrapped on Queenie, for Channel 4 and Disney +. This year he can be seen in Secret Invasion for Marvel Studios and Disney+ alongside Olivia Colman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ben Mendelsohn. He was also lauded for his performance in The Last Tree, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and earned him a British Independent Film Award that same year. He made his stage debut in Trouble in Bluetown, at The Donmar Warehouse.

Jonny Lee Miller's theatre credits includes: Ink (Manhattan Theatre Club); Frankenstein (National Theatre - Olivier Award for Best Actor); After Miss Julie (American Airlines Theatre); Someone Who'll Watch Over Me (Ambassadors Theatre); Festen (Almeida Theatre); Four Knights in Knaresborough (Tricycle Theatre); Beautiful Thing (Bush Theatre).

Film Includes: The Covenant; Alice; Settlers; Funny Face; T2 Trainspotting; Byzantium; Dark Shadows; Endgame; The Flying Scotsman; Æon Flux; Melinda and Melinda; Mindhunters; The Escapist; Dracula 2000; Complicity; Love, Honour and Obey; Mansfield Park; Plunkett and Macleane; Regeneration; Afterglow; Dead Man's Walk; Trainspotting; Hackers; Meat; Olly's Prison; Bad Company; Dead Romantic.

Television Includes: The Crown-Series 5; Elementary; Dexter; Emma; Eli Stone; Smith; Byron; The Canterbury Tales; Dead Man's Walk; Goodbye Cruel World; Cadfael; Second Thoughts; Between the Lines; The Life and Times of Henry Pratt; Minder.

Tanya Reynolds's theatre credits include Dottir (The Courtyard Theatre); Scenes with Girls (Royal Court); Last Words You'll Hear (Almeida).

Her television credits include The Decameron; I Hate You; The Baby; Dodger; Sex Education; The Bisexual; Rellik; Delicious.

Her film credits include Rumpelstiltskin Retold; Emma; For Love or Money. Reynolds was included in Screen Daily's 2020 Stars of Tomorrow.

Geoffrey Streatfeild's theatre credits include Watch on the Rhine; The Way of the World (Donmar Warehouse); Blithe Spirit (Theatre Royal Bath/ West End); Cell Mates; Wild Honey (Hampstead Theatre); Ivanov; The Seagull; Earthquakes in London; The Pains of Youth (National Theatre); My Night with Reg (Donmar Warehouse/ West End).

His television credits include Anatomy of a Scandal; Life; Traitors; The Miniaturist; Prime Suspect 1973; The Hollow Crown; New Worlds.

His film credits include Kursk; Making Noise Quietly; The Lady in the Van; A Royal Night Out; MI-5.

Jeremy Herrin is currently directing Ulster American at Riverside Studios starring Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Hardland.

His recent credits include Best of Enemies (Young Vic/ West End, South Bank Show Award for Best Theatre Production); The Glass Menagerie; Labour of Love (Olivier Award for Best Comedy); The Nether; That Face; South Downs; Absent Friends; Death and the Maiden (West End); All My Sons (The Old Vic); The Visit, or the Old Lady Comes to Call; The Plough and the Stars; Statement of Regret (National Theatre); People, Places and Things (National Theatre/ Headlong/ West End/ UK tour/ St Ann's Warehouse, New York); This House (National Theatre/ Chichester Festival Theatre/ West End); Wolf Hall; Bring Up the Bodies (RSC/ West End/ Broadway, Evening Standard Award for Best Director).

Herrin is a co-founder and director of Second Half Productions with Alan Stacey and Rob O'Rahilly. He was previously the Artistic Director of Headlong.

Sam Holcroft's plays include an adaptation of Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox (Nuffield Southampton Theatres); Rules for Living; The Wardrobe; Edgar & Annabel (National Theatre); Dancing Bears (Soho Theatre/ Latitude Festival); While You Lie (Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh); Pink (Tricycle Theatre); Vanya (Gate Theatre); Cockroach (Traverse Theatre, Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland nomination for Best Play and shortlisted for the John Whiting Award).

Holcroft received the Tom Erhardt Award in 2009, was the Pearson Writer-in-Residence at the Traverse Theatre 2009–10, and the Writer-in-Residence at The National Theatre Studio from 2013–14. In 2014, she received a Windham Campbell Prize for Literature in the drama category.