Jonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW to Be Extended

An additional 8 performances are now on sale at Hampstead Theatre. 

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Jonathan Spector's THIS MUCH I KNOW to Be Extended

Due to popular demand, Jonathan Spector’s This Much I Know has been extended to Saturday 3 February 2024. 

Following praise from critics and audiences alike an additional 8 performances are now on sale at Hampstead Theatre. 

Jonathan Spector’s ‘fascinating’ (Evening Standard) This Much I Know, ‘cleverly directed’ (The Guardian) by Chelsea Walker, had its European premiere at Hampstead Downstairs in December 2023. It features ‘compelling performances’(London Theatre 1) from Oscar Adams, Esh Alladi and Natalie Klamar), ‘who juggle roles with mesmerising dexterity’ (The Times).

Jonathan Spector’s play is an epic odyssey following a woman’s journey through Russia in search of answers about herself, her family – and even Josef Stalin. Spector’s other plays include Eureka Day (Old Vic) and This Much I Know is his most recent play which has already won the 2023 Glickman Award and Bay Area Theater Critics Circle Award for Best New Play.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard




Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld.

