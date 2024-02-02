John Cleese's FAWLTY TOWERS Will Make West End Premiere

Performances begin 4 May 2024 at the Apollo Theatre.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 1 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 2 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 3 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

John Cleese's FAWLTY TOWERS Will Make West End Premiere

Fifty years since it was first recorded at BBC Television Centre in 1974, the “greatest British sitcom of all time” (Radio Times) Fawlty Towers, has been adapted for the West End stage by comedy legend John Cleese and will premiere at London’s Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue on Wednesday 15 May (previews from 4 May).

Cleese, who co-wrote the original TV series with Connie Booth and starred as the inimitable Basil Fawlty, has written a two-hour play based on three of the original TV episodes – ‘The Hotel Inspector’ and ‘The Germans’ from series one and ‘Communication Problems’ from series two. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 7 February at 10.00am, from FawltyTowersWestend.com

John Cleese says: “What a thrill to be bringing Fawlty Towers to the West End for the first time - nearly 50 years since the show was first recorded, in December 1974. We’ve been involved in the casting process for some time, being constantly reminded of what a wealth of acting talent we have in Britain - sorting the very, very, very good from the merely very, very good. Finally, we assembled a top-class group of comedy actors who will bring the show to the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. I’ve adapted three of my favourite episodes for the stage and written one huge finale, which will bring together the endings of all three episodes. So here we are, all the way from Torquay, via the old BBC Television Centre, to the West End!  I do hope some of you will come to the Apollo to laugh together. And laugh. And laugh……...”


 

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fools and Horses The Musical & Monty Python Live), John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers will bring many of the beloved sitcom characters to life on stage for an unmissable evening of hilarity: Basil played by Adam Jackson-Smith; Sybil played by Anna-Jane Casey; Manuel played by Hemi Yeroham; Polly played by Victoria Fox; The Major played by Paul Nicholas; Mrs Richards played by Rachel Izen; Mr Hutchinson/German guest played by Steven Meo; Miss Tibbs played by Kate Russell-Smith; Miss Gatsby played by Nicola Sanderson; Mr Thurston/German guest played by Greg Haiste; Mr Walt / Dr Finn played by Danny Bayne; Taxi Driver/ Mr Firkins / Mr Kerr / Mr Sharp played by Neil Stuart, German guest played by Emma Fenney and Hotel Guests: Mia Austen, John Hasler, Dale Superville. Completing our company of players are Ben Jacobson and Suzy Bloom.

Following a tip off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, Basil attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment. The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil. Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty’s frustration.

Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two on 19 September 1975. The iconic TV show went on to win many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll. Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, just 12 half hour episodes of the iconic comedy were made.

The sitcom is based on a real-life hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. John Cleese came up with the idea for the character of Basil Fawlty when he stayed at Sinclair’s Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay and became fascinated with his incredibly rude behaviour.

The creative team includes: 

Written by John Cleese & Connie Both 

Adapted for the stage by John Cleese

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger

Set & Costume Designer – Liz Ascroft

Lighting Designer – Ian Scott

Casting Director – Anne Vosser

Assistant Director – Denise Ranger

Resident Director – Chris Kiely




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Soho Theatre & Stuart Ross Management Present PUDDLES PITY PARTY Photo
Soho Theatre & Stuart Ross Management Present PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Puddles Pity Party, the seven-foot sad clown with a golden voice, returns to Soho Theatre this spring for one week only.

2
Interview: Daniel Taylor on George Harrison and SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE Photo
Interview: Daniel Taylor on George Harrison and SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE

Something About George pays tribute to George Harrison and celebrates his life, incredible solo material and classics from The Beatles, along with hits from his time in supergroup The Travelling Wilburys.

3
ITV, TikTok, and More Join as Partners For the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024 With Mastercard Photo
ITV, TikTok, and More Join as Partners For the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024 With Mastercard

Partners for the Olivier Awards 2024 with Mastercard, the most prestigious night in British theatre, have been announced. The star-studded ceremony takes place on Sunday 14 April at London's Royal Albert Hall. Partnerships include entertainment, production and award category sponsors. 

4
Wendi Peters Will Star as Mother Superior in the SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Wendi Peters Will Star as 'Mother Superior' in the SISTER ACT UK and Ireland Tour

The producers of the award-winning production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL have announced that stage and screen star Wendi Peters will play ‘Mother Superior' in the UK and Ireland tour, from Tuesday 28 May 2024 at the Buxton Opera House.

More Hot Stories For You

Soho Theatre & Stuart Ross Management Present PUDDLES PITY PARTYSoho Theatre & Stuart Ross Management Present PUDDLES PITY PARTY
ITV, TikTok, and More Join as Partners For the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024 With MastercardITV, TikTok, and More Join as Partners For the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024 With Mastercard
10th Anniversary Production of CAPTAIN AMAZING Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough in May10th Anniversary Production of CAPTAIN AMAZING Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough in May
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For Hope Mill Theatre's GYPSY Fundraising ConcertFull Cast and Creative Team Set For Hope Mill Theatre's GYPSY Fundraising Concert

Videos

MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer! Video
MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, Extends Run in London; Watch a New Trailer!
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO

Recommended For You