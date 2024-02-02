John Cleese's FAWLTY TOWERS Will Make West End Premiere

Fifty years since it was first recorded at BBC Television Centre in 1974, the “greatest British sitcom of all time” (Radio Times) Fawlty Towers, has been adapted for the West End stage by comedy legend John Cleese and will premiere at London’s Apollo Theatre Shaftesbury Avenue on Wednesday 15 May (previews from 4 May).

Cleese, who co-wrote the original TV series with Connie Booth and starred as the inimitable Basil Fawlty, has written a two-hour play based on three of the original TV episodes – ‘The Hotel Inspector’ and ‘The Germans’ from series one and ‘Communication Problems’ from series two. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 7 February at 10.00am, from FawltyTowersWestend.com.

John Cleese says: “What a thrill to be bringing Fawlty Towers to the West End for the first time - nearly 50 years since the show was first recorded, in December 1974. We’ve been involved in the casting process for some time, being constantly reminded of what a wealth of acting talent we have in Britain - sorting the very, very, very good from the merely very, very good. Finally, we assembled a top-class group of comedy actors who will bring the show to the Apollo Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. I’ve adapted three of my favourite episodes for the stage and written one huge finale, which will bring together the endings of all three episodes. So here we are, all the way from Torquay, via the old BBC Television Centre, to the West End! I do hope some of you will come to the Apollo to laugh together. And laugh. And laugh……...”





Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger (Only Fools and Horses The Musical & Monty Python Live), John Cleese’s Fawlty Towers will bring many of the beloved sitcom characters to life on stage for an unmissable evening of hilarity: Basil played by Adam Jackson-Smith; Sybil played by Anna-Jane Casey; Manuel played by Hemi Yeroham; Polly played by Victoria Fox; The Major played by Paul Nicholas; Mrs Richards played by Rachel Izen; Mr Hutchinson/German guest played by Steven Meo; Miss Tibbs played by Kate Russell-Smith; Miss Gatsby played by Nicola Sanderson; Mr Thurston/German guest played by Greg Haiste; Mr Walt / Dr Finn played by Danny Bayne; Taxi Driver/ Mr Firkins / Mr Kerr / Mr Sharp played by Neil Stuart, German guest played by Emma Fenney and Hotel Guests: Mia Austen, John Hasler, Dale Superville. Completing our company of players are Ben Jacobson and Suzy Bloom.

Following a tip off that hotel inspectors may be visiting and eager to impress, Basil attempts to ingratiate himself with guests that he suspects are there to critique the establishment. The situation is further plagued by a party of Germans, the deaf and dotty guest-from-hell, Mrs Richards, whose infuriating complaints prevent him from hiding a gambling win from his ever vigilant and bossy wife, Sybil. Together they run their hotel with a little help from the unflappable Polly, and very little help at all from Manuel, the trainee waiter from Barcelona who is the butt of Fawlty’s frustration.

Fawlty Towers was first broadcast on BBC Two on 19 September 1975. The iconic TV show went on to win many awards and plaudits including two BAFTAS for Best Situation Comedy and in 2000 it was voted the best British programme of all time in a British Film Institute poll. Set in a fictional hotel in the seaside town of Torquay, just 12 half hour episodes of the iconic comedy were made.

The sitcom is based on a real-life hotel owner, Donald Sinclair. John Cleese came up with the idea for the character of Basil Fawlty when he stayed at Sinclair’s Gleneagles Hotel in Torquay and became fascinated with his incredibly rude behaviour.

The creative team includes:

Written by John Cleese & Connie Both

Adapted for the stage by John Cleese

Directed by Caroline Jay Ranger

Set & Costume Designer – Liz Ascroft

Lighting Designer – Ian Scott

Casting Director – Anne Vosser

Assistant Director – Denise Ranger

Resident Director – Chris Kiely