Joe Lycett and Olivia Cooke Join WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

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New cast members and further dates have been revealed for the experimental play White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour as it extends its 15th anniversary run in the West End due to popular demand. Comedian and presenter Joe Lycett (Live from the Lycett Arms, Celebrity Traitors) and House of the Dragon and Slow Horses star Olivia Cooke are newly announced to join the line-up on 2 November and 23 November respectively at the Duchess Theatre with the show's weekly Monday residency now running through to 14 December.

Upcoming performances also include Riz Ahmed (Bait) on 12 October, Nish Kumar (The Mash Report) on 19 October, and John Bradley (Game of Thrones) on 26 October as previously announced. Further cast will be announced soon for the final performances.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit sees a different performer take to the stage each night where they are presented with a sealed envelope. Inside is a script they have never seen before, which they will perform only once, with no rehearsal and no director. What follows is a singular, unrepeatable experience shaped entirely by how that performer embraces the unknown.

First performed in 2011, White Rabbit Red Rabbit was written while Soleimanpour was forbidden to leave Iran. Playful, poignant and unsettling the play explores obedience, choice and freedom of expression - and the fragile contract between performer and audience. Distilling the experience of an entire generation into something bold, humane and entirely original, fifteen years on the play's questions feel as urgent as ever. To date, White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been performed over 4,000 times - including by Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Nixon, Michael Sheen, Ken Loach, Lenny Henry, Daisy Edgar-Jones, David Harewood and many more - and translated into over 25 different languages.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit marks the inaugural production from There & Then, a new independent production company from Nassim Soleimanpour and award-winning director Omar Elerian (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Rhinoceros). Born out of a decade-long collaboration that builds on the international success of their signature cold-reads (ECHO, NASSIM), There & Then is a new creative partnership dedicated to producing unique, immediate, unpredictable and unforgettable theatre in the UK and internationally. In addition to presenting their own work, Soleimanpour and Elerian will collaborate with artists, performers and communities worldwide, providing platforms and support to artists at different stages of their careers, who are driven by curiosity and want to challenge how theatre is made, shared and felt. They are joined by Executive Producer Roz Coleman and supported by producing advisor Malú Ansaldo.

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