Jodie Prenger Will Lead Concert Version of GYPSY at the Opera House, Manchester in February

The performance is set for Sunday 25 February 2024. 

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Hope Mill Theatre has announced a one night concert production of Gypsy, starring Jodie Prenger as Rose, will play the Opera House, Manchester on Sunday 25th February 2024. 

 

The concert will raise funds for Hope Mill Theatre's ‘Hope for the Future' fundraising campaign and will be directed by Joseph Houston and Choreographed by William Whelton, the co-founders of Hope Mill. 

 

Full cast and creative team to be announced. 

 

Gypsy, a musical fable, has a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and was suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

 

Get ready for a dazzling journey into the world of Gypsy, where dreams are big, and the spotlight is even brighter! Follow the relentless Rose as she propels her daughters June and Louise through the highs and lows of showbiz in this Broadway classic. With toe-tapping tunes, a remarkable cast, and a tale of ambition that will leave you breathless, Gypsy is a theatrical experience that steals the show. Lights up, curtains rise, and let the magic of Gypsy unfold before your eyes! 

 

Songs include ‘Everything's Coming Up Roses', ‘Together (Wherever We Go)', ‘You Gotta Get a Gimmick' and ‘Rose's Turn'. 

 

Jodie Prenger said: “I am beyond thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Gypsy concert! It's a dream role for anyone in the theatre world, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring this iconic character to life. I can remember to this day playing the overture as teenager. Tears welling in my eyes and goosebumps on my forearms.  

 

“But what makes this concert even more special is that it is in support of Hope Mill Theatre. This fabulous theatre has been instrumental in nurturing and shaping future generations of theatergoers. They provide a platform for emerging talent and continuously push the boundaries of creativity. I can't wait to step on that stage and be part of something so truly special.” 

 

Joseph Houston said: “As part of Hope Mill Theatre's, Hope For the Future fundraising campaign, we are thrilled to be producing Gypsy in concert, starring Jodie Prenger as Rose. There is no denying that Gypsy is one of the greatest musicals of all time, and who else is more fitted to play Rose, one of the most iconic characters of all time, than musical theatre star Jodie Prenger.  

 

“Staging a musical concert at the Opera House, Manchester is an exciting opportunity for Hope Mill to bring its work to a larger scale and is a first step in exploring a new model for Hope Mill productions. Manchester audiences can expect a truly wonderful evening, that will continue to support our organisation.” 




