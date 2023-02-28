Jim Carter Will Appear in Conversation With Rob Brydon at The Kiln Theatre

Continuing his series of In Conversation events in aid of Kiln Theatre, Jim Carter will sit down with one of the UK's most celebrated actors and comedians Rob Brydon in a special one-off fundraising event on 16 May 2023, where he will discuss his brilliant and varied career.

Jim Carter said today, "I'm delighted to be returning to the Kiln, my favourite theatre, to interview the multi-talented Rob Brydon and to host a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Actor, comedian, singer, impressionist, quiz show host, writer, chat show host, traveller, national treasure. Which is the real Rob Brydon? Come along on May 16th to find out for yourself."

Rob Brydon added, "I'm very much looking forward to this very special evening with Jim and raising money for a great cause. See you there!"

Kiln Theatre Artistic Director Indhu Rubasingham said: "We are so excited and lucky to host this event with Jim Carter and Rob Brydon. I know it will be a brilliant evening with these two amazing people. We are deeply grateful for the support this will bring to Kiln; it will help us to continue our work with local communities and young people, as well as bringing new voices to our stage."

Rob Brydon is an actor, writer and producer. His television credits include Gavin & Stacey (BBC), I'm Alan Partridge (BBC), ROALD & BEATRIX: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (Sky), Human Remains (BBC), Marion & Geoff (BBC), The Best of Men (BBC), McDonald & Dodds Series 2 (ITV), Little Britain (BBC), The Brink (HBO) and Oliver Twist (BBC). He's the host of award-winning BBC show Would I Lie to You? and stars alongside Steve Coogan in acclaimed travelogue series The Trip, directed by Michael Winterbottom. Rob has been touring with his solo show, A Night of Songs and Laughter. He has also toured with Would I Lie to You? co-stars Lee Mack and David Mitchell in Brydon, Mack & Mitchell. Other theatre credits include The Painkiller, starring alongside Kenneth Branagh, and his previous solo shows Rob Brydon Live, A Chorus of Disapproval and I Am Standing Up. Film credits include Swimming with Men, Cinderella, The Huntsman: Winter's War, Days of Bagnold Summer, Blinded by the Light and as the role of Inspector Lestrade in Holmes and Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C Reilly. His animation credits include Stick Man, Zog, Zog and The Flying Doctors, Room On The Broom, The Gruffalo's Child and Super Worm.

Jim Carter is perhaps best known to today's audience for his portrayal of the curmudgeonly butler Mr Carson in ITV's hit drama Downton Abbey. For this role he has won 3 Screen Actor's Guild Best Ensemble Cast Awards and been nominated 4 times at the EMMY Awards. Jim started out as an actor over 50 years ago, working in fringe theatre - playing in pubs, streets and community centres. In the late 1970's he attended a circus course in New York where he honed his skills as a tightrope walker and a juggler. He performed a comedy magic act for over 30 years. After a season with the Royal Shakespeare Company and two and a half years at The National Theatre in the early 80's, where he met and married Imelda Staunton, Jim has spent the last 30 years working in film and television. A Private Function, Brassed Off, Shakespeare in Love, The Singing Detective and Cranford are a few of his personal favourites. Jim was most recently seen in the two Downton Abbey Feature Films.

Proceeds from the evening are in aid of Kiln Theatre. This support will help protect Kiln's future and allow it to continue to stage an internationally acclaimed theatre programme, inspire the next generation of theatremakers and ensure that everyone can experience the power of theatre through our work with local communities.

The priority on-sale for Kiln Card holders is Tuesday 28 February, 10am; with general on-sale on Tuesday 28 February, 12pm. Kiln Cards are available from £40 per year.

Tickets are £20-£40 and can be purchased via www.kilntheatre.com and 020 7328 1000.