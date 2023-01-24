Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jette Parker Artists Present a Reimagining Of Handel's ARMINIO

Performances run Thursday 20 April – Saturday 6 May 2023.

Jan. 24, 2023  

This April, The Royal Opera and Jette Parker Artists present Arminio, a modern-day reimagining of Handel's tense chamber opera. Continuing The Royal Opera's exploration of Handel's works written for Covent Garden, this will be the first UK staging of Arminio since its premiere on this site in 1737. Opening in the Linbury Theatre on Thursday 20 April, general booking opens on Wednesday 25 January, with tickets from £10.

With themes of war, intimacy, power and privilege, the cinematic new staging is directed by Mathilda du Tillieul McNicol, with set and costumes by Noemi Daboczi, and lighting design by D.M. Wood.

André Callegaro takes to the podium conducting the Early Opera Company orchestra, alongside an accomplished young cast. JPA Gabrielė Kupšyte performs the title role alongside Sarah Dufresne as Tusnelda; Josef Jeongmeen Ahn as Segeste, Michael Gibson as Varo, and with guest artists, Isabelle Peters as Sigismondo, Kamilla Dunstan as Ramise, and Kamohelo Tsotetsi as Tullio.

Inspired by the Germanic leader Arminius, who defeated the Romans in AD 9, the story follows fatally intertwined characters as they battle their own internal feelings of love, compassion, rage and revenge in the face of irreconcilable loyalties to family, lovers and country.

Mathilda du Tillieul McNicol, Director of Arminio, said: 'This piece is a tense political thriller from start to finish. The web of warring families pushed to the absolute limit matched with Handel's charged score results in a fast-paced drama packed with intrigue. André and I are delighted to be bringing the work back to its Covent Garden home.'

The Royal Opera aims to make its performances accessible to persons with disabilities. Selected performances of Arminio will include British Sign Language interpretation (25 April), a relaxed environment (30 April), or audio description, complete with a touch tour (6 May).

Arminio runs from Thursday 20 April - Saturday 6 May 2023 in the Linbury Theatre. Tickets are available on the Royal Opera House website from 25 January.




