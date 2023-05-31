Jerwood New Playwright Programme Expands To Support More Early-Career Playwrights at The Royal Court Over Next Two Years

The Royal Court Theatre and Jerwood Arts will continue their longstanding partnership with Jerwood Arts committing new funding to support the theatre's work developing writers over the next two years. 

The funding will help to support the Royal Court's Jerwood New Playwright Programme across three areas:

  • Writer Development will create a professional network of writers and artists to support writing group participants in their early career development.
  • Introduction to Playwriting Groups will provide writers with minimal experience with the opportunity to grow their craft and develop confidence in their work.
  • Jerwood New Playwright will enable one early-career writer/artist the opportunity to become a Jerwood New Playwright and see their work produced at The Royal Court Theatre.

Previous Jerwood New Playwright recipients have included Jasmine Lee-Jones (seven methods of killing Kylie Jenner), Chris Thorpe (Victory Condition), Alice Birch (Anatomy of A Suicide) and Charlene James (Cuttin' It).

Submissions for the Introduction to Playwriting Group opens today, with a deadline of 30th June. Full details of eligibility and how to apply are available here.

The Royal Court joins a portfolio of artist development programmes across the UK as one of the recipients of the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund for leading arts organisations to deliver transformative programmes tailored to early-career artists, curators and producers.

Lilli Geissendorfer, Director, Jerwood Arts said: “Over 20 years, the Jerwood New Playwrights' at the Royal Court has become a cornerstone of playwright development opportunities in the UK. We are exceptionally proud of the writers it has been able to support as they take their first plays from page to stage with the exceptional support of the Royal Court team. As the theatre looks ahead to new futures, we're delighted to continue supporting the programme to evolve and provide the resources writers' need to develop and thrive.”

Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director, Royal Court Theatre said  “Jerwood Arts' commitment to developing artists is unrivalled and we are honoured to remain in partnership with them. This relationship has benefitted so many writers and as a result audience and has had a real impact on the world of new -writing. As ever we are excited to see what the next writers supported by Jerwood will create and unleash into the world.”

The Royal Court Theatre's Jerwood New Playwright Programme is supported by the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund.



