Jerry Zaks, Rory O'Malley, and Miriam-Teak Lee Bring New Musical PLASTERED to London

MTFestUK will present PLASTERED February 9, 10, and 11 at The Other Palace.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 3 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; Bestselling Author M. G. Leonard J Photo 4 WICKED Writers Be The Change 2024 Competition Launches; M. G. Leonard Joins as Judge

Jerry Zaks, Rory O'Malley, and Miriam-Teak Lee Bring New Musical PLASTERED to London

Four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks (MRS. DOUBTFIRE, THE MUSIC MAN) is returning to London next month to direct a reading of PLASTERED, a new musical starring Tony Award-nominee Rory O'Malley (THE BOOK OF MORMON, HAMILTON) in his London debut and Olivier Award-winner Miriam-Teak Lee (& JULIET, HAMILTON).

A satire of the '50s beatnik era, PLASTERED is inspired by the Roger Corman-Charles B. Griffith movie Bucket of Blood, the first of three comedies (including LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS) the pair made.

PLASTERED was a hit with critics and audiences when it opened last year at the Tony-nominated La Mirada Theater in L.A., where it was produced as Did You Hear What Walter Paisley Did Today? "A laugh-filled, thoroughly impressive world premiere," raved BroadwayWorld.

With a delightfully devious score by three-time Emmy Award-winner Randy Rogel (Steven Spielberg's ANIMANIACS), choreographed by Connor Gallagher (BEETLEJUICE), and co-created & developed by La Mirada Theatre's artistic director BT McNicholl (SPAMALOT, BILLY ELLIOT), PLASTERED is set in a '50s San Francisco coffee house, where a struggling beatnik sculptor accidentally creates a new style of art that thrusts him into fame and fortune as trouble mounts. Soon it's another little shop with another big problem, as the infamous exploits of a serial sculptor explode in this killer comedy musical!

Described as AVENUE Q meets SWEENEY TODD at the LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, PLASTERED takes the audience on a twisty and side-splitting ride into murder, mayhem, and modern art.

The show is being produced by Emmy Award-nominee Al Gough (Netflix's WEDNESDAY, SMALLVILLE), Beth Corets (SUFFS, THE OUTSIDERS), Tony Award-winner Kevin Ryan (PARADE, THE OUTSIDERS), and BT McNicholl.

PLASTERED will be featured at MTFestUK, a showcase for new musicals at The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre. Created by the theater's artistic director Paul Taylor Mills (MY SON'S A QUEER [BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?]), MTFestUK will present PLASTERED February 9, 10, and 11 at The Other Palace. Tickets can be purchased at the button below.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

More Hot Stories For You

Colin Firth Visits OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West EndColin Firth Visits OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West End
WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Plays 2000th Performance at London County Hall TodayWITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Plays 2000th Performance at London County Hall Today
Rachel Tucker And Tori Allen-Martin To Join Eric McCormack And Oliver Tompsett in WILD ABOUT YOURachel Tucker And Tori Allen-Martin To Join Eric McCormack And Oliver Tompsett in WILD ABOUT YOU
IN AND OUT OF CHEKHOV'S SHORTS Comes to Southwark Playhouse BoroughIN AND OUT OF CHEKHOV'S SHORTS Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You