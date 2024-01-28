Jerry Zaks, Rory O'Malley, and Miriam-Teak Lee Bring New Musical PLASTERED to London

Four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks (MRS. DOUBTFIRE, THE MUSIC MAN) is returning to London next month to direct a reading of PLASTERED, a new musical starring Tony Award-nominee Rory O'Malley (THE BOOK OF MORMON, HAMILTON) in his London debut and Olivier Award-winner Miriam-Teak Lee (& JULIET, HAMILTON).

A satire of the '50s beatnik era, PLASTERED is inspired by the Roger Corman-Charles B. Griffith movie Bucket of Blood, the first of three comedies (including LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS) the pair made.

PLASTERED was a hit with critics and audiences when it opened last year at the Tony-nominated La Mirada Theater in L.A., where it was produced as Did You Hear What Walter Paisley Did Today? "A laugh-filled, thoroughly impressive world premiere," raved BroadwayWorld.

With a delightfully devious score by three-time Emmy Award-winner Randy Rogel (Steven Spielberg's ANIMANIACS), choreographed by Connor Gallagher (BEETLEJUICE), and co-created & developed by La Mirada Theatre's artistic director BT McNicholl (SPAMALOT, BILLY ELLIOT), PLASTERED is set in a '50s San Francisco coffee house, where a struggling beatnik sculptor accidentally creates a new style of art that thrusts him into fame and fortune as trouble mounts. Soon it's another little shop with another big problem, as the infamous exploits of a serial sculptor explode in this killer comedy musical!

Described as AVENUE Q meets SWEENEY TODD at the LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, PLASTERED takes the audience on a twisty and side-splitting ride into murder, mayhem, and modern art.

The show is being produced by Emmy Award-nominee Al Gough (Netflix's WEDNESDAY, SMALLVILLE), Beth Corets (SUFFS, THE OUTSIDERS), Tony Award-winner Kevin Ryan (PARADE, THE OUTSIDERS), and BT McNicholl.

PLASTERED will be featured at MTFestUK, a showcase for new musicals at The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre. Created by the theater's artistic director Paul Taylor Mills (MY SON'S A QUEER [BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?]), MTFestUK will present PLASTERED February 9, 10, and 11 at The Other Palace. Tickets can be purchased at the button below.