Jeroen Bloemhoff Brings CONFIDENTLY INSECURE to  Canal Café Theatre Next Week

Jeroen Bloemhoff presents Confidently Insecure at Canal Café Theatre next week.

Join Dutch comedian Jeroen Bloemhoff on a personal journey into his own insecurity. Why is he so insecure that he needs your validation? What makes someone need to get on stage, acting confidently, but very insecure you won't like him. Even while you read this text, Jeroen is worried that you're judging him. So, it might be best to come see his show, so he can explain himself and prove to you that he is funny. He'll try his best at this by telling personal stories, absurd jokes and some introspection.

Vulnerable, introspective, but most of all hilarious!

Performer/Writer: Jeroen Bloemhoff

Monday 22nd August @9:30pm

Tuesday 23rd August @9:30pm

Wednesday 24th August @9:30pm

Running time: 45 minutes

Age recommendation: 18+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Tickets: £8/6 (+£1.50 booking fee)