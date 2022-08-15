Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeroen Bloemhoff Brings CONFIDENTLY INSECURE to  Canal Café Theatre Next Week

Performances run 22-24 August 2022.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  
Jeroen Bloemhoff Brings CONFIDENTLY INSECURE to  Canal Café Theatre Next Week

Jeroen Bloemhoff presents Confidently Insecure at Canal Café Theatre next week.

Join Dutch comedian Jeroen Bloemhoff on a personal journey into his own insecurity. Why is he so insecure that he needs your validation? What makes someone need to get on stage, acting confidently, but very insecure you won't like him. Even while you read this text, Jeroen is worried that you're judging him. So, it might be best to come see his show, so he can explain himself and prove to you that he is funny. He'll try his best at this by telling personal stories, absurd jokes and some introspection.

Vulnerable, introspective, but most of all hilarious!

Performer/Writer: Jeroen Bloemhoff

Monday 22nd August @9:30pm

Tuesday 23rd August @9:30pm

Wednesday 24th August @9:30pm

Running time: 45 minutes

Age recommendation: 18+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Tickets: £8/6 (+£1.50 booking fee)





More Hot Stories For You


Susan Hill's THE WOMAN IN BLACK Celebrates 13,000 Performances on 13 August
August 15, 2022

Susan Hill's The Woman in Black celebrated 13,000 performances at The Fortune Theatre on 13 August 2022. To celebrate this milestone performance, a strictly limited number of £13 tickets are available for select performances until 27 August.
Photos: First Look at THE TRIALS at Donmar Warehouse
August 15, 2022

All new production photos have been released for The Trials, which is currently in previews at the Donmar Warehouse.
World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE By Linda Wilkinson Comes to the Union Theatre Next Month
August 15, 2022

'Ghosts On A Wire', written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere  at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year's Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October.
German Cornego's TANGO AFTER DARK Will Play London Season at the Peacock Theatre
August 15, 2022

World Tango Champion German Cornejo returns with his superb dance company, including his long-term dance partner and collaborator Gisela Galeassi, to perform the critically acclaimed Tango After Dark at Peacock Theatre in London's West End from 11 to 22 October, with a national press night on Tuesday 11 October. 
ELIZABETH FRY: THE ANGEL OF PRISONS Will Be Staged in The Elizabeth Fry Room At Canning Town Library
August 15, 2022

Three prisoners have a story to tell. It's the story of Elizabeth Fry and how she changed prisons forever. But this is not a history lesson. You'll hear both contemporary and historical language. You'll see both modern-day and period mash-up costumes. Because the question remains the same today as it did in Elizabeth Fry's time: does prison actually work?