Jermyn Street Theatre Presents THE ICE CREAM BOYS

Casting has been announced for The Ice Cream Boys, a gripping exploration of politics and power by acclaimed playwright Gail Louw. Andrew Frances (Fences - Bath Theatre Royal, Not Going Out - BBC1) takes the role of Jacob Zuma, Jack Klaff (The Cherry Orchard - Arcola Theatre, Insignificance - Donmar Warehouse, For Your Eyes Only - Eon Productions, Star Wars - Lucas Films) plays Ronnie Kasrils and recent New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts graduate Bu Kunene plays Thandi Dube and other characters. The production is directed by Vik Sivalingam.



Gail Louw was born in Johannesburg and now lives in the UK. Two volumes of her plays, including Blonde Poison, are published by Oberon Books. Jermyn Street Theatre presented Louw's play Shackleton's Carpenter this August.



Vik Sivalingam is a freelance theatre director and senior tutor at LAMDA. Selected credits include There or Here, In Arabia We'd All Be Kings, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Tempest at the Rio Olympics 2016. He has an MFA in Theatre Directing and was Resident Director at the Royal Shakespeare Company.



Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director, Tom Littler says: "We are delighted to present the premiere of Gail Louw's gripping play about corruption and power. And it's a pleasure to welcome back an old friend, Jack Klaff, and introduce our audiences to the work of director Vik Sivalingam."



Jermyn Street Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the heart of London's West End. In 2017 it became a producing house and has since forged partnerships with theatres in New York, Munich, Frankfurt, Newbury, Guildford, Oxford, Cumbria and York, producing over fifteen world premieres alongside several rediscoveries. Jermyn Street Theatre is a signatory to the Equity Fringe Agreement and committed to equal gender representation. The Memories Season runs from September 2019 to January 2020 and also includes the currently running production of Somerset Maugham's For Services Rendered (to 5th October), a co-production with Guildford Shakespeare Company of All's Well That Ends Well (6th November to 30th November) and the London premiere of Craig Taylor's One Million Plays About Britain (2 December to 11 January).

BOX OFFICE: 0207 287 2875 and online at www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk





