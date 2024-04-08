Jeanna de Waal to Join DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is playing at the new Kings Head Theatre from 17th April to 5th May 2024.
Jeanna de Waal, who starred in the title role in Diana: The Musical on Broadway, will be joining the upcoming run of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story!
Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is playing at the new Kings Head Theatre from 17th April to 5th May 2024. de Waal will be making a video appearance opposite Linus Karp's Diana in the show.
Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story uniquely combines drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and queer joy for an unforgettable, untrue experience.
A cult-hit with audiences for its unique audience participation and staggeringly camp portrayal of the royals, the show highlights Diana’s ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues and allows her to finally speak her (un)truth and break free from the monarchy. Told by Diana from heaven, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story foregrounds this iconic royal as the powerful, independent woman she wasn’t meant to be.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy
Videos