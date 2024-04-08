Jeanna de Waal to Join DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeanna de Waal, who starred in the title role in Diana: The Musical on Broadway, will be joining the upcoming run of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story!

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is playing at the new Kings Head Theatre from 17th April to 5th May 2024. de Waal will be making a video appearance opposite Linus Karp's Diana in the show.

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story uniquely combines drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and queer joy for an unforgettable, untrue experience.

A cult-hit with audiences for its unique audience participation and staggeringly camp portrayal of the royals, the show highlights Diana’s ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues and allows her to finally speak her (un)truth and break free from the monarchy. Told by Diana from heaven, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story foregrounds this iconic royal as the powerful, independent woman she wasn’t meant to be.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy