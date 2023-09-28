Jared Harris and Joe Cole Will Lead THE HOMECOMING at the Young Vic; Full Cast Revealed!

Performances run from 27 November 2023 to 27 January 2024.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Review: REBECCA, Charing Cross Theatre Photo 4 Review: REBECCA, Charing Cross Theatre

Jared Harris and Joe Cole Will Lead THE HOMECOMING at the Young Vic; Full Cast Revealed!

 The Young Vic Theatre has announced full casting for Harold Pinter’s enigmatic masterpiece, The Homecoming, from 27 November 2023 to 27 January 2024, by renowned multi-Olivier-nominated director Matthew Dunster (2.22 A Ghost Story, Shirley Valentine, Hangmen). 

BAFTA Leading Actor award winner Jared Harris (Valery Legasov in Chernobyl, Lane Pryce in Mad Men, King George VI in The Crown) and Joe Cole (Sean Wallace in Gangs of London, John Shelby in Peaky Blinders, Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File) will star as Max and Lenny respectively, returning to the stage following major TV roles. Lisa Diveney (Call the Midwife, The Seagull) will play Ruth, and the cast is completed by David Angland (The Pillowman, Doctor Faustus) as Joey, Robert Emms (Chernobyl, Star Wars: Andor) as Teddy, and Nicolas Tennant (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, The Duchess of Malfi) as Sam. 

Max. Sam. Lenny. Joey. Teddy.  

And Ruth.  

In a small house in East London lives a family of butchers and boxers. When academic son Teddy returns home from America, with a wife his family have never met, a strange power struggle between man, wife and in-laws ensues.  

Pinter’s unnerving, award-winning modern classic will be thrillingly re-explored by Matthew Dunster. The Homecoming is designed by Moi Tran, with lighting design by Sally Ferguson, sound design by George Dennis, casting by Heather Basten CDG, Jerwood Assistant Director is Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.

Standout revivals at the Young Vic include, most recently, Death of a Salesman which transferred to the West End and on Broadway earlier this year, and previously A Streetcar Named Desire, Yerma and A View From the Bridge. 

 Meet The Cast

Jared Harris’ (Max) illustrious stage, television and film career includes star roles as Valery Legasov in HBO’s Chernobyl for which he earned the BAFTA for Leading Actor and further Golden Globe and Emmy nominations, as Lane Pryce in Mad Men and King George VI in The Crown. Film includes Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and upcoming roles in Brave The Dark, and Reawakening. The Homecoming will mark his Young Vic debut and first stage appearance in more than 15 years. 

Joe Cole (Lenny) is a BAFTA nominated actor best known for playing lead roles as Sean Wallace in Gangs of London, Harry Palmer in The Ipcress File and John Shelby in Peaky Blinders. He was nominated for the 2018 Leading Actor BAFTA for his role as Frank in Black Mirror, and his film credits include a BIFA winning Best Actor role as Billy Moore in Prayer Before Dawn. He returns to the Young Vic where he previously trained with the theatre’s creative engagement department Taking Part.

Lisa Diveney (Ruth) has appeared across stage and screen with recent television credits including Whitstable Pearl, Harlots and Grantchester, and previously roles in Call the Midwife, Beth in The Green Green Grass and Kate Travers in the ITV series Injustice. Stage credits include The Seagull (Regent’s Park), Donkey Heart (West End), A Thousand Stars Explode in the Sky (Lyric Hammersmith). 

David Angland (Joey) most recently appeared in The Pillowman (West End), as Mephistopheles in Doctor Faustus (Southwark Playhouse), My Life as a Cowboy (Park Theatre) and The Nobodies (The Vaults and UK Tour). Television credits include Pistol, Masters of the Air, The Devil’s Hour and Everything Now.

Robert Emms (Teddy) is known for portraying Leonid Toptunov in HBO’s Chernobyl, Lonni Jung in the Star Wars series Andor and Pythagoras in the BBC series Atlantis.  On stage he starred as Albert Narracott in War Horse (West End) and Bobby Fischer in Ravens (Hampstead Theatre). His film credits include War Horse, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Apostasy, Broken, Kick Ass 2 and Mirror Mirror.

Nicolas Tennant (Sam) recently appeared in the West End in The Ocean at the End of the Lane. His many theatre credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (West End), The Power of Yes (National Theatre), Three Kingdoms (Lyric Hammersmith), The Duchess of Malfi (RSC). Television includes Peaky Blinders, Terry Pratchett's Hogfather, and film includes Denial. 

Relaxed Performances: Fri 19 January, 7.30pm & Sat 20 January, 2.30pm

BSL Performance:  Fri 26 January, 7.30pm

Audio Described Performances: Fri 12 January, 7.30pm & Thu 18 January, 7.30pm

Captioned Performances: Tue 9 January, 7.30pm & Thu 25 January, 7.30pm

Sensory Adapted Performance: Sat 6 January, 7.30pm

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look At GENTLEMEN By Matt Parvin At Arcola Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At GENTLEMEN By Matt Parvin At Arcola Theatre

Gentlemen by Matt Parvin at Arcola Theatre, (24 Ashwin Street, London E8 3DL) will run 4 – 28 October 2023. See photos from the show.

2
Hip-Hop Childrens Production of ROMEO AND JULIET Set to Premiere Next Year Photo
Hip-Hop Children's Production of ROMEO AND JULIET Set to Premiere Next Year

A new hip-hop production of Romeo and Juliet, recommended for 9 – 12+ year olds, will play at the Polka Theatre next year. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look! Photo
Photos: Full Cast Set For ALADDIN at Hackney Empire; First Look!

Full casting has been announced for Aladdin, the 24th annual pantomime running at Hackney Empire from Saturday 18 November to Sunday 31 December, with a press performance at 7pm on Thursday 30 November. Check out all new photos of the cast here!

4
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For New Musical KIN at Theatro Technis Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For New Musical KIN at Theatro Technis

The full cast and creative team have been announced for the new British musical Kin's staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King's Cross. Learn more about the show and find out who is starring here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You