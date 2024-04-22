Jamie Muscato & More to Star in CAROUSEL at the Royal Festival Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CAROUSEL is coming to the Royal Festival Hall for a one-night-only concert on July 13.

CAROUSEL, A CONCERT will star Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge, Heathers, Les Miserables) as bad-boy carousel barker Billy Bigelow. Joining him will be Christine Allado(Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Prince of Egypt, Hamilton) as Julie Jordan and Rebecca Caine as Nettie Fowler (original Cosette in the premiere of Les Misérables, original Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, Canada) together with a star-studded cast of West End royalty, an ensemble company and a full orchestra.

The Concert is directed by Emma Butler (Side Show in Concert, Never Have I Ever at Chichester Festival Theatre, Annie Get Your Gun in Concert) with musical direction by Adam Hoskins (Once in Concert, Side Show in Concert, Songs for a New World in Concert). Full casting will be announced at a later date.

CAROUSEL’s much-loved score includes some of the most powerful music ever written for the stage; ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, ‘Mister Snow’ and ‘If I Loved You’.

This timeless, classic musical is an extraordinary celebration of hope, redemption and the power of love.

Tickets will go on public sale on Thursday 25 April, with sign up from 10am on Monday 22 April and Southbank members presale on Wednesday 24 April.

Sign Up: https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/performance-dance/rodgers-and-hammersteins-carousel