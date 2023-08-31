Jake Shears to Make BBC Proms Debut Alongside Rufus Wainwright

Want Two will be on Tuesday 5 September, 10.15pm

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 2 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo 4 Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away

Jake Shears to Make BBC Proms Debut Alongside Rufus Wainwright

Singer, musician and former Scissor Sisters front man Jake Shears will make his BBC Proms debut by joining Rufus Wainwright for Want Two on Tuesday 5 September, 10.15pm at the Royal Albert Hall, alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra and led by conductor Sarah Hix.  

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and composer Rufus Wainwright returns to the BBC Proms for two concerts on the same name night; the Want Symphonic – Want One and Want Two. Marking 20 years since the release of his lauded album Want One, which draws on everything from opera to cabaret, chanson and jazz, these will be world premiere performances of the two concerts with brand new orchestral arrangements created especially for the Proms. Jake Shears will appear to duet the song Old Whore’s Diet with Rufus Wainwright.   

Rufus Wainwright says: I have known Jake for my entire career. He actually gave me the Scissor Sisters' tape with some of their early demos and asked me foradviceand then they became bigger than anything I had ever heard of. I have always admired Jake for his musical vision and I am so excited that we finally get the chance to properly sing togetherand sing a song of mine that I think we both can relate to very well.” 

Jake Shears says: "It’s hard to believe we’ve never properly sung together, but I can finally say we ARE! I am joining my dear friend Rufus Wainwright at this year's BBC Proms at the incredible Royal Albert Hall for a duet we can't wait to share with you all" 

 The Prom will be live on BBC Radio 3 and available on Sounds for one month afterwards.

The 2023 Proms has featured a huge breadth of programming; from Berlioz to Bollywood, large scale symphonic and choral work to intimate chamber concerts and exciting Proms debuts. The Proms’ offering of ‘something different’ concerts have explored genres including Northern Soul, Fado, Bollywood and jazz. This season the Proms has collaborated with artists including Self Esteem and Jon Hopkins, and earlier this week the Proms celebrated the 50 year anniversary of Stevie Wonder’s hit album Innervisions, which featured surprise performances from Lianne La Havas, Laura Mvula and Sheléa who joined Cory Henry and Jules Buckley and his orchestra. 

Photo credit: Damon Baker




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Revealed For Premiere of FLIP! on UK Tour Beginning in October Photo
Cast Revealed For Premiere of FLIP! on UK Tour Beginning in October

Casting has been announced for the premiere of FLIP! with Leah St Luce to play Carleen, and Jadesola Odunjo to play Crystal.

2
London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Photo
London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for The Phantom of The Opera. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera has returned to its home, His Majesty’s Theatre London. 

3
LORENZO Transfers to Soho Theatre in September Photo
LORENZO Transfers to Soho Theatre in September

Edinburgh hit and Fringe First winning, Ben Target: LORENZO is transferring to Soho Theatre this autumn.  Created by multi-award-winning comedian and performance artist Ben Target, LORENZO is a life affirming story about death that has been leaving Edinburgh audiences spellbound. 

4
MAMMA MIA! Reveals New Cast and Extends Booking Period Photo
MAMMA MIA! Reveals New Cast and Extends Booking Period

Ahead of its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024,  the new cast has been revealed for the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! from Monday 9 October 2023. The production has also extended its booking period to Saturday 28 September 2024 at London’s Novello Theatre, with tickets on sale at 10am tomorrow, Friday 1 September 2023.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Brand-new Initiative VOICEBOX Announces First Cohort for 2023Brand-new Initiative VOICEBOX Announces First Cohort for 2023
Jake Shears to Make BBC Proms Debut Alongside Rufus WainwrightJake Shears to Make BBC Proms Debut Alongside Rufus Wainwright
London Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERALondon Theatre Week: Tickets From £35 for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
'The Music Would Stick With Me for The Rest of My Life': Guest Blog by Producer Blair Russell on The Long Road to Bring FOR TONIGHT to the Stage'The Music Would Stick With Me for The Rest of My Life': Guest Blog by Producer Blair Russell on The Long Road to Bring FOR TONIGHT to the Stage

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You