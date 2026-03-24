JUST FOR ONE DAY - THE LIVE AID MUSICAL Adds New Tour Dates

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Further tour dates have been announced for Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical, in association with Curve, Leicester. Heading out on a major tour, opening at Curve in Leicester in March 2027, before visiting the previously announced Cardiff, Canterbury, Manchester, Oxford, Edinburgh, Plymouth, Sunderland, Birmingham, and Nottingham. Further venues and dates announced today include Hull New Theatre, Leeds Grand, Glasgow King's Theatre, Liverpool Empire and Southampton Mayflower.

Bob Geldof said "Just For One Day brilliantly reimagines why Live Aid worked then and why the humanity of that day still matters now. I'm delighted that more of the UK and Ireland will finally get to see this extraordinary and compelling musical. The reaction the show gets continually surprises and amazes me, standing ovations and people come back time and again, introducing the Live Aid story to new generations."

On 13 July 1985, music united the world. Now, more than 40 years on, audiences can discover the behind-the-scenes story of Live Aid in a whole new way. Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is the story behind the greatest concert in music history.

With hit songs by Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, Madonna, The Police, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross and more. Experience classic tracks from the iconic artists who made history at simultaneous charitable concerts in London and Philadelphia in a completely new way.

Live Aid was an unprecedented global music event that brought 1.5 billion people together, and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n' roll changed the world'.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical finished its run in London on Saturday 7 February 2026. The West End production opened in May 2025 following a successful North American run at CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto and a record-breaking world premiere at London's The Old Vic theatre where it became the theatre's fastest selling musical ever.

Celebrating the iconic Live Aid concerts in London and Philadelphia, Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical will continue to support the work of The Band Aid Charitable Trust with £1.6million raised to date.

Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical is written by John O'Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard, with musical supervision, arrangements and orchestration by Matthew Brind, choreography by Ebony Molina and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

JUST FOR ONE DAY – The Live Aid Musical was originally presented at The Old Vic theatre, London in January 2024 and was produced in the West End by Jamie Wilson Productions, Kevin McCollum, Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Kenny Wax, ATG Entertainment, David & Hannah Mirvish, Nederlander Presentations, Stephen C Byrd, Tilted, No Guarantees Productions, Burnt Umber Productions, Willette & Manny Klausner, Nicole Eisenberg, Hornos/Moellenberg and The Old Vic by permission of The Band Aid Charitable Trust.

Tour Dates

31 March – 10 April 2027

Curve, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

20 April – 24 April 2027

Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk/en

27 April – 1 May 2027

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

www.marlowetheatre.com

4 May – 15 May 2027

Manchester Opera House

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

18 May – 22 May 2027

Oxford New Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

25 May – 29 May 2027

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

1 June – 5 June 2027

Theatre Royal Plymouth

www.theatreroyal.com

8 June – 12 June 2027

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

22 June – 3 July 2027

Birmingham Alexandra

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

6 July – 10 July 2027

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

13 July – 17 July 2027

Leeds Grand

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

20 July – 24 July 2027

Nottingham Theatre Royal

www.trch.co.uk

27 July – 31 July 2027

Glasgow King’s Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

3 August – 7 August 2027

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

28 September – 2 October 2027

Southampton Mayflower

www.mayflower.org.uk