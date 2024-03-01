JONATHAN PIE: HEROES & VILLAINS Will Come to the West End in April

Jonathan Pie is coming to the West End next month with Heroes & Villains!

Following his current 41-date UK tour of smash-hit new live show Heroes & Villains, which has seen Pie play his first ever arena show as well as two sell-out nights at the Hammersmith Apollo, Pie is coming into the heart of London for a two week run in the West End in April.

Jonathan Pie: Heroes & Villains will play at The Duke Of York’s Theatre from Tuesday 16th – Saturday 27th April 2024 (7.30pm shows, apart from 6.30pm on Sunday 21st, no performance on Monday 22nd). Tickets are on general sale now.

Heroes and Villains in The West End.

Tickets from £22. https://t.co/CHb4VKcq2E pic.twitter.com/8o8ySV1w48 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 1, 2024

On the announcement of Pie’s first West End run, Tom Walker, the man behind Jonathan Pie said: “In an age where the West End is full of jukebox musicals, a six hour play about Harry Potter, audiences who pretend to understand Shakespeare and critics who think Waiting For Godot is in anyway ‘laugh out loud’ funny, I am proud as punch to be bringing a touch of class to London’s once thriving theatre scene. Join me for an evening of me talking about politics and other things you might have already seen in the news recently. It might not be as much fun as the Harry Potter thing… but it’s probably cheaper and certainly a lot shorter.”

‘Jonathan Pie’ is the brilliant satirical character creation of actor, writer and comedian Tom Walker. Now with over 1.7 million Facebook followers, Pie’s ‘frustrated news reporter’ videos regularly achieve millions of views, with Rory Bremner once describing the character as ‘the most important satirical creation since Partridge’.

‘Heroes & Villains’ has already seen Pie play to countless sell-out rooms on his current UK tour, including two bumper nights at the Hammersmith Apollo, whilst also stopping in for the character’s first ever arena show – the Utilita Arena in Cardiff. Pie’s previous award-nominated live tours since 2016 have played across the US, Canada and prestigious venues such as the London Palladium. His second live show ‘Jonathan Pie: Back To The Studio’ aired on BBC One.

Last year, Pie debuted a now multi-award-nominated BBC Radio 4 series and podcast titled ‘Call Jonathan Pie’, which saw Pie stumble unexpectedly into the presenting job on his own radio phone-in show. As his personal and professional worlds collided, we saw why he’s so incredibly angry about absolutely everything.

Pie’s work with the New York Times went viral internationally. As well as regular YouTube videos, over Pie’s broadcasting career, Walker has also created a series of longer-form documentary-style short-films with the character. ‘The World’s End’ saw Pie heading to COP26 to get annoyed about Climate Change. ‘Jonathan Pie’s Hard Brexit’ saw Pie report on a UKIP protest march and find himself at the centre of a twitter-storm, whilst ‘Pie Net Zero’ saw him present a second documentary about climate change, where he thought he might be in for a jolly couple of days by the seaside. He also found time to interview ‘HRH The Duke of Chesterton’ in a hilarious pastiche of the infamous Panorama interview with Prince Andrew.