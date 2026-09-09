JOHANNES RADEBE: FINALLY HOME to Add Extra London Palladium Show
Johannes Radebe will direct and choreograph the tour, with associate choreography by Jess Ellen Knight.
An additional performance has been added to Strictly Come Dancing host and West End star Johannes Radebe's solo show and UK & Ireland tour Johannes Radebe: FINALLY HOME at the London Palladium. The additional performance will be a 2.30pm matinee on 9 May 2027 ahead of a special gala that evening. Tickets are on sale now.
Johannes Radebe: FINALLY HOME will tour the UK and Ireland from 1 April 2027 through to 13 June 2027.
Johannes Radebe will direct and choreograph the production with associate direction & choreography by Jess Ellen Knight (Associate Choreographer, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing), set design by Andrew Exeter (Disney's High School Musical, Lowry/Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), costume design by Tom Rogers (High Society, Barbican; Kinky Boots, London Coliseum), lighting design by Rory Beaton (Sweeney Todd, Birmingham Rep; Disney's High School Musical, Lowry/ Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), sound design by Ollie Durrant (Oliver! Chichester/Gielgud Theatre; Here & Now, UK & Ireland tour), music production by Ian Masterson (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1; The Windsors, Channel 4), associate choreography by Liam Anthony (Johannes Radebe Tours - Freedom; Freedom Unleashed & House of JoJo) and associate set design by Ethan Davis-Andrews (Redcliffe, Southwark Playhouse; Aljaž and Janette: Let's Face the Music and Dance, UK tour).
Following three record-breaking, sold-out tours across the UK and Ireland, Johannes Radebe: FINALLY HOME marks a joyful new chapter. Packed with dazzling choreography, sensational live vocals, spectacular costumes and the warmth and energy that have made him a national favourite, this unforgettable show brings together the music and moments that have shaped his journey. From ballroom classics to South African rhythms and beloved pop anthems, Finally Home is a heartfelt celebration - and everyone is invited.
2026 has been a remarkable year for JoJo. He became a British citizen, made his West End debut and stepped into his dream role as a host of Strictly Come Dancing. Yet one thing remains unchanged: Johannes was born to dance.