JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY to Return to London in November

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For three nights only, London audiences will have the chance to experience the spontaneous, celebratory spirit of one of New York's best-loved live entertainment traditions as Jim Caruso's Cast Party returns to London. Hosted by Broadway legend Jim Caruso (Liza's At The Palace!, Palace Theatre; Cast Party, Birdland Jazz Club), the internationally celebrated impromptu variety show and open mic night, will return to Crazy Coqs as he is joined by internationally acclaimed pianist Billy Stritch (42nd Street, Ford Center for the Performing Arts; Liza's At The Palace!, Palace Theatre).

A fixture of New York nightlife for more than two decades, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has brought Broadway talent, cabaret and spontaneous live performance to the legendary Birdland every Monday night since 2003. Each evening will see established stars take to the stage alongside emerging performers and audience members, creating an unpredictable celebration of live entertainment. Guided by Caruso's trademark humour and enthusiasm, no two evenings are the same as audiences are invited to become part of the action, with theatrical legends, jazz musicians, cabaret performers and aspiring singers all welcome to take to the stage.

Over the past 20 years, Cast Party has received four BroadwayWorld Awards, two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and a Nightlife Award, as well as Caruso and Stritch presenting all-star editions at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. The show has toured all across the UK and US, to cities like London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Jim Caruso comments: 'We're absolutely thrilled to bring Cast Party to London for three nights. London audiences are famously discerning, wildly enthusiastic and, mercifully, very good at understanding my accent. We can't wait to share the extraordinary talent, spontaneity and joyful unpredictability that make Cast Party such a celebration.'

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