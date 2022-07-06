Italia Conti's Student Welfare Officer Responsible For Offensive Social Media Posts

Italia Conti's student welfare officer was behind transphobic, xenophobic and homophobic social media posts, according to The Stage.

It is widely understood that Beverley Thomas, who was listed on a now-deleted LinkedIn page as student welfare officer for Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, was behind the offensive tweets.

The training institution said it has "ended its association" with the person responsible for the posts and intends to launch an investigation, according to an email seen by The Stage.

Last week, the school issued a statement in which it apologised and launched an email address for students to raise concerns, following the social media posts.

Read the full article from The Stage here.