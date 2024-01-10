Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

The Stage has revealed the hosts of The Stage Awards 2024, in association with Tysers Live.

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies will host the ceremony on January 29 at the iconic West End theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies were collectively awarded Best Performer in a Play at The Stage Debut Awards 2023 in October . Isobel Thom was recognised for their leading role in I, Joan at Shakespeare’s Globe with Elan Davies winning for her performance in Imrie at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff. Elan’s win marked the first win at The Stage Debut Awards for a performer in a Welsh-language production.

In addition, the award-winning actor Jessica Lee will also perform ‘Borrowed Time’ from her time playing Misa Amane in the English-language premiere of Frank Wildhorn’s musical adaptation of Death Note: The Musical at the ceremony. Jessica Lee won Best Performer in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards 2023 for her performance in Miss Saigon at Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

On hosting The Stage Awards, Isobel Thom said: “I’m so thrilled to be hosting The Stage Awards alongside Elan. It’s incredibly exciting to be acknowledging the brilliant people and organisations that make our theatre so exceptional - I can’t wait to celebrate with you all!”

Elan Davies added: “It is a complete honour and a huge 'pinch me' moment to be co-hosting The Stage Awards this year. The Stage Debut Awards 2023 was such a wonderful experience for me and I truly appreciate and admire all the recognition that The Stage gives to all aspects of theatre. As a young mixed race Welsh woman, I am so excited to be a part in celebrating all of the amazing achievements in theatre last year alongside the sensational Isobel Thom.”

On performing at The Stage Awards, Jessica Lee said: " The Stage Debut awards was such a special evening and a truly monumental moment in my career. I feel incredibly privileged to be back with The Stage getting to celebrate more incredible talent and share the same love and support I felt that evening.”

Since the Debut Awards launched in 2017, winners including Atri Banerjee, Lauren O’Leary, Katy Rudd, Amara Okereke, Miriam-Teak Lee, Shan Ako, Sam Tutty and the entire cast of For Black Boys…, Mark Akin, Emmanuel Akwafo, Nnabiko Ejimofor, Darragh Hand, Aruna Jalloh and Kaine Lawrence have also gone on to host The Stage Awards.

The Stage Awards launched in 2010 to recognise and celebrate the full scope of excellence in British theatre. It has recognised over 100 winners over the years, from national theatres and large-scale organisations to youth theatre and international touring companies.

The award categories include: Theatre of the Year; Fringe Theatre of the Year, sponsored by encore insure; Producer of the Year; Theatre Building of the Year, sponsored by TAIT; International Award, sponsored by Concord Theatricals; Innovation Award, sponsored by Charcoalblue; Digital Project of the Year, sponsored by Cabbells; Community Project of the Year, sponsored by Evolution Productions and Unsung Hero, sponsored by Kindred Partners.

Former winners have included Sonia Friedman Productions, Lyric Theatre, Belfast, Leeds Playhouse, ATG Productions, Theatr Clwyd, Bush Theatre and Nica Burns, as well as casting directors, understudies and front of house staff.

Submissions for The Stage Awards in association with Tysers Live, opened on November 2 and closed on November 19.  The shortlist was announced on December 14.

The shortlist includes theatres across the UK from Liverpool to Reading, Leeds to London, Manchester to Cardiff as well as a project by Actors Touring Company and Greenwich + Docklands International Festival for its immersive theatrical journey on a double decker bus through London. Nominees also include National Theatre, London, Watermill Theatre, Newbury, Aviva Studios, Manchester, Peut-Être Theatre for their podcast series for children and Transform, Leeds for their international festival.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on January 29, 2024 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.

For more information about The Stage Awards visit thestage.co.uk/awards/the-stage-awards



