Interview: Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah on Getting Fit for the Stage and Why There's Nothing Like THE LION KING

Merryl Ansah and Owen Chaponda

©Disney

The award-winning West End production of Disney's The Lion King will welcome Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah, who will step into the iconic roles of Simba and Nala, this spring. This will mark their return to the show, both having previously performed in the ensemble in the West End production.

BroadwayWorld caught up with them as they started rehearsal to discuss how they are preparing to take on the leading roles and what the iconic show means to them.

Firstly: congratulations on your new roles! Both of you worked on the show as understudies for Simba and Nala in the past, so how does it feel to be taking over the roles now?

Merryl: I feel so excited stepping into the role full time. I think it's going to be so interesting getting to explore different parts of the character that we didn't maybe have time to go into in as much depth when we were in the show previously. We've got such a long rehearsal process which is a complete luxury, so we'll be able to dive deeper into the characters this time and find things we didn't quite get to before. Doing it at the same time as Owen, and seeing what he has brought to the part before, that's going to be really fun.

Owen: I think I'd echo that. With us both having been in the show before and now coming back into the fold and bringing whatever we've taken from our subsequent journeys, it's very similar to Simba and Nala's journey in the show. I can't wait to explore that with Merryl and see how we can bring that to the table. I also can't wait to see how performing this role every single night will push me and allow me to grow. As an understudy you only get a limited time to become a character, so I'm excited to explore the other sides of Simba that I haven't met yet.

Both parts are very physical; what have you been doing to prepare yourselves?

Owen: A lot of training! A lot of training and a lot of gym time - I'm going to be living in the gym. For me, it's about having a certain routine so that I can sustain this role every single night, whether that's vocally, whether it's physically, whether it's mentally. Creating the right channels for myself so that I can draw from them when I need to, so if I feel weak on stage I can use that to help me push through those tougher days.

Merryl Ansah © Disney

Merryl: Like Owen, I think I will start pitching up at the gym! But for me, it's cardio, because the show is a marathon. And doing these roles over and over again, they can both be quite physical at times. So cardio is definitely something I've been working on, and weights as well. You've got to be strong.

Owen: It's a fight! It's a fight every single night - I always say it's like game day.

What are your favourite songs to perform, and what do they mean to you?

Owen: One of my favourite songs to perform from the show is "Endless Night". The way it's written and the way it's composed is so beautiful. It's really a moment that explores Simba's story arc, from a place of complete doubt and complete loss to a sense of growth, possibility and hope.

Merryl: My favourite song to perform has got to be "Shadowland". At the start you see Nala looking out to the Pridelands and it's in this state of total devastation - it used to be blossoming and such a beautiful place, and to see it in this state is so hurtful. But she makes a tough decision to leave her people to go and find help out there, and I think the journey that she takes through that song is unbelievable. She also finds Rafiki as her spiritual guide halfway through the song, and gets that reaffirmation of what she needs to do to return to her people.

What do you think are Simba and Nala's best and worst qualities?

Merryl: Nala's best quality is definitely her loyalty. I think that is the embodiment of who she is. And worst? Maybe stubbornness... she's quite stubborn!

Owen: I think Simba's worst quality is that he's a restless wanderer, so he doesn't sit still and he isn't certain about who he is. He doubts himself a lot and isn't able to see his own shine and his glow. His best quality is that he's powerful. He's a king! He's regal, and he's a strong character.

What are your favourite moments of the show?

Owen Chaponda ©Disney

Owen: I love the moment near the end of the show, when Simba has to climb the enormous set piece - Pride Rock. It's got his incredible music behind it and it's so powerful to watch.

Merryl: For me it's the same as my favourite song to perform - "Shadowland". Nala has been struggling to find help, and she is completely exhausted after travelling so far. There's a moment where she meets Rafiki, and Rafiki restores her own self-faith and gives her what she needs to continue.

What do you think will be your biggest challenges about taking on the leads in the show?

Owen: For me, it's about maintaining the accuracy and the technicality of every performance. It's such a demanding show and you need to give it your all, so it's about making sure you are prepared - physically, mentally, vocally - to give everything you have each night.

Merryl: I agree. It's about making sure you are in unison with yourself, and you're at your top level for all eight shows a week, for every single audience to make sure they all have the best experience.

The Lion King is such an iconic show; why do you think the show is still so successful after all these years?

Owen: I think it's the authenticity and the detail. What Julie Taymor and the creative team brought to the show is incredible. It's also the people who work to put it on stage every night, everyone in that theatre's work ethic is amazing. Everyone is constantly striving to make it even better than the last every single night.

Merryl: Yeah it's definitely the high level of care that goes into it day in and day out. We're always rehearsing, costumes are constantly being worked on, the puppets are always being cared for. Everyone makes sure the show is at the best level it can be for the audience. I definitely think that's why people always come back, it's such a high quality piece of theatre and there's nothing like it out there right now. There really isn't. And there's a reason why it's done so well for so many years: people want to see this story re-imagined in such an incredible way.