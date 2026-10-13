Interview: 'I'm Showing What He Went Through, Live On Stage': Performer Connor Delves On CADEL: LUNGS ON LEGS

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Performed entirely on a bicycle, this one man show captures the drive and determination of Cadel Evans and explores his inspiring true story as the first Australian to win the Tour de France. Pedalling non-stop for over an hour, Delves immerses the audience in the highs and lows, heartaches and sacrifices of Cadel Evans’s 2011 victory. Latest News THE LAW OF MAYHEM to Play Wilton's Music Hall in London Save On HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, MAMMA MIA & More London Theatre Deals Jodie Comer, Theatr Clwyd and More Win 2026 UK Theatre Awards Video: ONLY HUMAN Debuts Trailer Ahead of West End Run NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up In England, Cadel Evans’s Tour de France win in 2011 was rather swept away in the 2012 sporting euphoria led by Bradley Wiggins’ Tour win and The Olympics and then Lance Armstrong’s shattering confession. How is he remembered in Australia? Cadel's win, and 2011 itself was a pivotal turning point for the sport of cycling worldwide. It was the gear shift between the Armstrong era, all the fallout following that, and the successful era for British riders of Wiggo and Froomey. So although he may have felt swept away in the UK, his importance in the history of the sport is actually incredibly significant and marked the change from "dirty" to "clean" in a broader sense. So I'm excited to bring his historic win to light on the stage, as it was more significant and remarkable than most people realise (just you wait!). In Australia, he is now remembered and known as a national hero. He changed cycling forever. It was possible to win the "Great Race" from somewhere other than the Northern Hemisphere. It was possible to overcome all the odds and win when everyone said he couldn't and wouldn't. Cadel went from "Cursed Cadel" to a national icon who received a welcome home parade, and all the pomp and ceremony of one of the greatest of all time. I think this is also the case because of the way he won, which is what the play focuses on. A truly gritty performance and a test of mental and physical strength, despite some life threatening and unusual challenges. He is a humble, quiet, and unique man, who hasn't always had the charisma or comfort level of the Armstrongs of the world. And actually has had many more ups and downs than him. Most just don't know about it. So in Australia, he is a historic legend of the sport and culture who has kept to himself. 15 years on from that historic win, I'm showing just what it took and what he went through, live on stage. In interviews, he came across as a quiet, thoughtful guy somewhat at odds with the British stereotype of the Aussie sportsman. Is that the real man? Interesting you say that! He certainly is both of those things. He is humble and prefers to be on the bike instead of in front of a microphone. He also had many run-ins with the media and press in interviews, that led to some unfortunate events captured for the world to see and hear. Those are in the show. As are his quieter and thoughtful tendencies. He's a complicated man who really just wanted to do everything and anything to win. What it all comes down to, is his specificity and deep desire to execute at the highest level. Frustration certainly played a big part in Cadel's professional career, and he was pushed on certain occasions. I think he's actually less of a laid back or "larrikin" persona than the typical stereotype of the Aussie sportsman (thinking Shane Warne type here). When you see what he actually went through - I think you will see the real man. On stage. On and off the bike.

How much did his early years in a remote indigenous Australian community influence him? Did it play into what would now be called his ‘woke’ views? Moving around a lot as a child certainly played a huge part in his upbringing. We see this in the show. Outback Australia is a fascinating and unique place. No doubt it influenced him. Cadel really just wants and wanted a fair go. Hard work is everything and I think different living circumstances and seeing his mum make the sacrifices she did for him instilled a sense of drive. Nothing would be handed to Cadel, he had to work for it. He's a thoughtful man who cares about loyalty, hard work and everyone having a fair chance at life. Of course, all his upbringing feeds into this. Cadel Evans in action and Connor Delves on stage Moving around a lot as a child certainly played a huge part in his upbringing. We see this in the show. Outback Australia is a fascinating and unique place. No doubt it influenced him. Cadel really just wants and wanted a fair go. Hard work is everything and I think different living circumstances and seeing his mum make the sacrifices she did for him instilled a sense of drive. Nothing would be handed to Cadel, he had to work for it. He's a thoughtful man who cares about loyalty, hard work and everyone having a fair chance at life. Of course, all his upbringing feeds into this. His palmarès are hugely impressive and would almost certainly be greater with today’s doping controls. How does he feel about that? If Cadel's story teaches us anything, it's that nothing is certain in life, or in sport. There's a great sense of achievement that he actually was able to win the Tour de France, but perhaps even more fulfillment in the impact he's had on the sport and people. Cadel has always resented doping and cheating. His career was built on hard work and an incredible amount of grit - so the fact that so many cyclists of that generation and those before opted to cheat is something that of course doesn't sit well with him. I think he is incredibly grateful for the career he had on the bike. Not just at Le Tour, but the other Grand Tours (with some iconic wins and moments there) and all across the world. There's so much to be proud of and I think his focus remains on his Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (which continues yearly) and the impact of sport on people's health. Cadel said to me "Connor, I've won enough in my life, it's time for you to win" - so I think that says it all. Focus on the good and keep working hard.

How did you research the play? Hours and hours of reviewing tape. Speaking directly to Cadel about his journey, his life, how he talks to himself (this is perhaps the biggest suprise to audiences who get to see the real Cadel, not in front of a camera) and intense cycling industry chats. Obviously, my upbringing in the sport and in my parents's bike shop meant a lot of the language and understanding of the sport came naturally to me. Sport is language and way of life so all of that was already a part of who I am and probably why it feels so accurate and truthful. I wanted to be pinpoint specific about the play, just as Cadel was about the riding. So everything that you see in the play is true, everything happened and every item, bike, clothing piece and stat you hear is accurate. It's a sport about stats, so those had to be spot on. Research is certainly a big part of the success of the piece. What training and prep did you do to deliver the whole show pedalling on the rollers? Any specific theatrical challenges to be overcome? Training was integral. Not only am I riding for the entire show. I'm riding at speed, at gradient (thanks to Wahoo who allow me to simulate the climbs and mountains on stage), without a fan, under stage light, and all whilst talking! So it's a unique and very sweaty challenge. I learnt my lines whilst riding on the bike, long rides with climbs and doing the monologues whilst out of the saddle pushing a high heart rate. When I train indoors, I don't use a fan so I'm used to the intense levels of heat and lack of airflow that I work through on stage. It's no doubt a high strain performance. And I track it all. So you can see the stats after - I'm not lying. Finally, has Cadel, or any of his competitors or successors, seen the show?

Yes! Cadel is involved with the show. He has seen it twice (!!) and this year we opened the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race weekend in January with a special preview performance ahead of the Australian tour. The show was followed by a Q&A with Phil Liggett ("The Voice Of The Tour" and legendary commentator) and Cadel himself on stage with me. It was one of the greatest moments of my life for sure. I performed in front of the global cycling community that night. 600 audience members including legends like Phil Anderson, Caleb Ewan, Australian and international sporting stars and media.

The cycling media has really embraced the show, recognising its authenticity and how much it honours the sport. Geoege Hincapie (his 2011 tour winning teammate) has sent messages of support for the show and and his team, BMC, are show sponsors. So it's a family affair so to speak. Cadel is incrediby supportive of the show and my journey and said to me "Now its time for you to win, and if that's by telling my story, I'm all in to help make that happen". Incredible.



Cadel: Lungs on Legs opens tonight at Riverside Studios and runs until 15 November

Photo images: Adam Kenna

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