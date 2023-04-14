Interview: 'I Hope the Audience Leaves with the Biggest Smile on Their Face' Conor Hanley of THE CHOIR OF MAN Talks About the Show that Changed his Life

Conor Hanley made his West End debut as The Poet in The Choir of Man at London's Arts Theatre earlier this year. We spoke to him about what makes the show so special, the joy of playing two extremes and a dream addition to the Jungle lineup.

Congratulations on your West End Debut with The Choir of Man, Conor. How has the experience been for you so far?

Thank you so much! It's been an incredible experience so far. The lads have all been so welcoming and are all incredible professionals. They all bring something individually amazing to the show. I won't forget my debut show in a hurry! It felt like an out-of-body experience but one that will stay with me forever.

You're playing The Poet, who strikes me as kind of the leader of the group - he keeps everything moving and introduces us to the rest of the guys. How do you interpret the character and are there any elements of your personality in there?

The beautiful thing about this show is that we are playing a version of ourselves through the archetypal titles of 'The Poet' or 'The Beast'. We use our own real names and there's even a section of the show called the 'home speech' where we go into what home means to each of us individually. People often ask if the stories are true and indeed they are! They tend to bring together guys who fit the moulds of each character and it works so well. It results in nine very unique personalities on stage.

You've played the role several times previously. What is it like taking a show to different parts of the world and what is it that makes The Choir of Man resonate with so many audiences?

It's been quite the journey! The really interesting thing, I've found, is how the show travels and is received with the same excitement and enthusiasm no matter where we are. In America they LOVE it! They don't have the same kind of Irish/British pub culture so when we bring it to them they just can't help but get involved. I've certainly performed in some very unique places. A highlight (or lowlight depending on perspective) was performing at 11,500 feet in Beaver Creek, Colorado. They had oxygen tanks side stage in case anyone passed out!

The show is really upbeat and high energy, but you as the Poet get to have one of its quieter moments as you sing "Dance With My Father". How do you cope with that tonal switch and is it enjoyable as an actor to have both extremes?

I love it! With the night being so high energy as you say, it's so nice to take pause and provide a quieter moment. The pub could be considered a place to escape from your feelings. We encourage the opposite. Opening up and sharing those feelings is the healthiest thing you can do and if we can show that to people, we're doing something right. Also, it helps that "Dance With My Father" is such a gorgeous song, it's a pleasure to sing it.

If you weren't The Poet, is there another role in the show you'd like to have a go at? Or another character you'd add?

If I really challenged myself, I'd love to have a go at Maestro. It would take a LOT of practice on the piano but the character is super fun and right up my street. If not, I think I'd add 'The Nerd', being a massive one myself! I'd have him sing "Take on Me" by A-Ha, as it's what I sang in my audition four years ago. I like the idea of the Nerd sitting in the corner playing Pokemon on an old Game Boy.

One thing I've loved when I've seen the show is seeing different interpretations from different actors. How does that change the dynamic for the show, and you yourselves as performers?

Great question! We're lucky to have some incredible swings. The show is very energetic and physically demanding so they're getting plenty of shows! The show is so finely choreographed that they can step in super fluidly. Each person brings such a different energy to it which means no night in 'The Jungle' is a boring one.

Is there a moment/song in the show you really love, or something that you hope your audiences take away with them?

I love "The Parting Glass." We sing it for all those we've lost through our lives for whatever reason. We sing it to all the people we'd love to share one last drink with. I've lost some friends along the way and getting to sing it for them every night is an honour. It's truly an emotional and cathartic experience. I hope the audience leave with the biggest smile on their face and a spring in their step. All the while, if we can send home a message of sharing, community and the importance of mental health, it's a massive bonus.

What's one lesson The Choir of Man has taught you so far that you want to take through life and your career?

Leaning on people is one of the most important things in life. No-one can get by alone so reaching out is one of the most important things you can do. I remember coming into my first run of the show in a tricky spot. The lads in that cast helped me out so much, simply by being there and listening when I needed it. You're never a burden and by opening up you encourage the other person to do so too. The show really did change my life and I'll forever be grateful that I got to be a part of something so special!

