Interview: BAT OUT OF HELL's Sharon Sexton: 'This Music Brings Out the Teenager in All of Us!'

What goes around comes around: a failed attempt at a musical led composer Jim Steinman to create the legendary album Bat Out Of Hell with rock singer Meat Loaf, the 1977 longplayer which, in turn, inspired a musical based on Steinman's songs.

Opening in London next week, Bat is a raucous affair full of anthemic stadium fillers like "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)", "Paradise By The Dashboard Light", "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad", "Dead Ringer For Love" as well as the title song. It is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows the story of the rebellious Strat, the leader of a gang of lost boys, who falls for Raven, daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco and his wife Sloane. The two star-crossed lovers must go up against dictator to fight for their freedom and a place in each other's hearts.

The show has been to London before, appearing at the Coliseum in 2017 and the Dominion Theatre in 2019. This time around, it is at Peacock Theatre and is dedicated to the memory of Steinman and Meat Loaf who died months apart in November 2021 and April 2022 respectively.

Irish actress, musical theatre star and cabaret performer Sharon Sexton originated the role of Sloane opposite her partner Rob Fowler as Falco and both appear in the current run. We spoke to Sharon to ask about what she brought her back to this role and thoughts about writing her own motorsport musical.

You've been with Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell since 2017. What is the appeal of this production for you?

I love this show so much. It's such a rollercoaster and so it's a joy to be a part of it. I also think that, when you are lucky enough to originate a role, you give a lot of yourself to it. It's not just the sweat and tears in the rehearsal rooms but a big piece of my soul also lives in Sloane and so there will always be that connection that will pull me back to play her.

Of course, there's also the fact that I get to work with my partner Rob Fowler on stage. We created these roles together and so they are very special to us and it's been an amazing journey for the both of us. We don't take it for granted and feel lucky that we are able to share a stage together.

Is there any song or scene in Bat that you connect with more than any other?

"What Part Of My Body Hurts The Most" will always hold a special place in my heart. It was a very magical afternoon in that room when we put that song together for the first time. We had Jim Steinman on Skype and our wonderful musical supervisor in the room. The song was originally a solo and we all carved out the lines for Sloane.

Rob really pushed me way out of my comfort zone vocally saying "go higher", "you can do it" and "try this", and it was such a challenge (and still is!) to sing it and hit the emotional peaks! I'm so proud to have been a part of that process.

Have you thought about writing your own West End musical? What would it be about? Would you star in it?

I love reading autobiographies and so I think this would be the road I would go down. I have written and performed a couple of one woman plays with very strong female characters and I do get inspired every now and again to try a musical. I might have the nerve to finish one idea someday. I love the idea of the female perspective on motorsport. There's a clue.

I can't not ask about the pandemic. Where were you and what were your thoughts when they announced that the theatres would close in March 2020?

We were on tour in Hull, with Mamma Mia! I was playing the role of Donna Sheridan and we were one of the last shows in the UK to play that night as we didn't get the news that the West End was shutting down until the curtain was about to go up.

I remember just before our finale that night at the point where I always addressed the audience and asked them if they would like "one more", I had a feeling we wouldn't be back for a long, long time so I shared that thought with everyone and instructed the half-full auditorium to soak it all in and share some joy with us. Who knew it would be two years until we were on a stage again!

Did the pandemic have any upsides for you professionally and personally?

Personally, it was a very difficult time but also a blessing if you look at the silver linings. It forced us to stop and to just "be". We put down roots and really made the most of every day. Professionally, it was a challenge but I learned lots of new skills like recording, home studio work and editing, and our home concerts really kept us fresh.

What was it like to bring Bat to Ireland? Was it just another show for you or was it a special moment?

It was amazing. I wanted the show to go to Ireland for so long!! Dublin audiences rocked and I was longing to bring this show home.

It was also a very sombre moment when we were in Dublin, as Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II passed away at that time and as a company we wanted to do something to mark the moment and pay our respects. Anybody, though, who knows the long and complex relationship between Ireland and the UK understands how complicated and emotionally charged a moment like this could be.

I was privileged to be asked to speak at the end of the show and worked closely with our management, the producers and the theatre staff, who all gave me the space and freedom to write some words to mark this moment and call for a minute of silence. I was terrified. This was a massive moment in my career that I will never forget.

We held our breath collectively on stage and I was so proud of our company for their dignity and so proud of the Irish audience for holding such a genuine moment of stillness and respect. Someone caught the moment on a phone and it's still on YouTube somewhere. You could hear a pin drop and it still gives me goosebumps.

Many of the show's songs were written decades ago in a very different era. Some would say that these songs have had their day and are no longer relevant. What are your thoughts?

You've got to be joking! I mean Jim Steinman was the original Peter Pan who wanted to be young and live forever! These songs are bursting with energy and themes of love, lust, passion, a will to survive, to rage against authority, to break rules, to fight for what you believe in and throw all caution to the wind.

That's basically every teenager from every generation. And this music brings out the teenager in all of us. What's so great about this show is that you see how much it appeals to the younger audiences who are discovering it all for the first time and the themes are just as relevant to them today as they were 40 years ago.

Finally, what are your own hopes and ambitions for this run at the Peacock?

Bat has picked up such a huge cult following and it only continues to grow, the more cities we play, the more people we meet, the more the audience fall in love with this show. It has been over four years since we have been in London and I'm really looking forward to a whole new audience discovering what they missed out on, until now.

Jim Steinman's Bat Out Of Hell is at Peacock Theatre from 17 February - 1 April.

Photo Credit: Sharon Sexton