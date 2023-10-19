Initial Lineup Set For WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS 2023

The West End’s number-one concert series is back with another feel-good, all-singing, all-dancing Christmas extravaganza!

Following 2 previously sold-out concerts, every musical theatre fan’s dream Christmas party returns with an incredible cast of West End stars, backed by a live band, dance ensemble, and more Christmas spirit than Santa could squeeze into the Adelphi.

This year, the star line-up includes Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Ben Forster (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom Of The Opera), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next To Normal, Hamilton), Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud, The Drifters Girl) and Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, Get Up Stand Up), with more Christmas crackers to be announced.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers (Black British Theatre Awards, Best Producer 2021 and Best Musical Production 2021) of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Love Songs, West End Musical Halloween and Musical Con, the UK’s official musical theatre fan convention.

The set list is a closely guarded secret but expect heart-warming Christmas classics building to an all-out party with everyone on their feet by the end of the first act. Get ready to sing, dance, and spread the Christmas cheer for all to hear! We wish you a musical Christmas!