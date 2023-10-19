Initial Lineup Set For WEST END MUSICAL CHRISTMAS 2023

The event is set for Tuesday 12 December 2023 at 7.30pm.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

The West End’s number-one concert series is back with another feel-good, all-singing, all-dancing Christmas extravaganza! 

Following 2 previously sold-out concerts, every musical theatre fan’s dream Christmas party returns with an incredible cast of West End stars, backed by a live band, dance ensemble, and more Christmas spirit than Santa could squeeze into the Adelphi. 

This year, the star line-up includes Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Ben Forster (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom Of The Opera), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next To Normal, Hamilton), Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud, The Drifters Girl) and Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, Get Up Stand Up), with more Christmas crackers to be announced. 

Brought to you by the award-winning producers (Black British Theatre Awards, Best Producer 2021 and Best Musical Production 2021) of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Love Songs, West End Musical Halloween and Musical Con, the UK’s official musical theatre fan convention. 

The set list is a closely guarded secret but expect heart-warming Christmas classics building to an all-out party with everyone on their feet by the end of the first act. Get ready to sing, dance, and spread the Christmas cheer for all to hear! We wish you a musical Christmas! 




Photos: First Look At CHOIR BOY At Bristol Od Vic
Photos: First Look At CHOIR BOY At Bristol Od Vic

See production photos for the UK revival of Choir Boy, Nancy Medina's directorial debut as Artistic Director of Bristol Old Vic. 

Interview: Peloton Cycling Instructor Sam Yo on His Experience Performing in THE KING AND I
Interview: Peloton Cycling Instructor Sam Yo on His Experience Performing in THE KING AND I

I interviewed Peloton cycling instructor Sam Yo about his return to the stage and how he balanced performing in the production with teaching at Peloton.

BalletLORENT's THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Premieres in Newcastle in November
BalletLORENT's THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Premieres in Newcastle in November

The Velveteen Rabbit or How Toys Become Real balletLORENT Premieres in Newcastle with shows from 15-18 November 2023 then touring from March 2024 including Sadler's Wells.

Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA at the Peacock Theatre
Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA at the Peacock Theatre

Bigger, bolder, and sexier than ever, House of Flamenka returns to the Peacock due to phenomenal demand. Check out all new photos here!

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
Recommended For You